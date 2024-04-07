JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

includeMeOut
Apr 7, 2024

Excellent and timely.

Thomas
Apr 7, 2024

I have to say reading all your great and intuitive posts is like taking the best College Level Political Science course. Like every College Course, It's a bit strenuous sometimes but all the newfound knowledge keeps pulling me back as everything is footnoted and additional readings are suggested and recommended.

I just have a few questions that pertain to how I see the Have's and their recent Push to build up their own Power.

1) when I read in your last post how Big Money so easily buys those in Congress to do their bidding- - - - it made so much sense how easy it was for them because as you pointed out ...

our system of government has all it's major players conveniently placed in one spot for them to find , bribe them, buy and own them In the Halls of Congress and in the House of Representatives. Sort of like One Stop Shopping.

But when I look at that thru my Spiritual lens:

It seems so clear that Evil people like the Have's would undoubtedly know that Evil people would be in the highest places of Power in the government and they really are not buying or bribing these Senators and Congressmen because these people are 'cut from the same cloth' as them... They all want the same World. So getting rid of those kind of people in government would make the Have's less effective. I guess that was the plan of the Progressives.... But they tried to do it by the rules of the Law which are only the Rules of the Have's... So it didn't work.

..........................................................

2) I'm sure you pay attention to the news and I was wondering if you are seeing any lines connecting the Fire Bombing of the Russian Ballet Theater... Killing 144 people in Moscow.... The Container Ship crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.....

The 4.8 Richter Earthquake in the N.J..N.Y area.... And all the illegal aliens moving across are open boarders.?

a) the CIA said it knew beforehand of the attack on the Ballet and warned Russia of the ISIS terrorist they suspect did it.

b) knowledgeable people in the shipping industry say the ships engine and guidance system was 'hacked' and drove into the pillions of the bridge. It just so happens this particular port is the busiest in the nation.

Oddly, Biden isn't claiming Russia, Iran or China is behind this?

C) 10 days later this East Coast Earthquake that hasn't happened in over 144 years ... Does occur. It's common knowledge now that setting off of an explosive device near a fault line does induce earthquakes.... As Ohio has been in litigation for years with PA Fracking Companies over 77 induced smaller 3.0 quakes that have shaken Toledo because of their belligerent practices.

3) with all these immigrants being flown in and bussed in it's pretty clear that the Democrats are facilitating these arrivals to fill up the ranks of their low recruitment levels in the arm forces and boost their voter tallies in their run for presidency. Also an army filled with foreigners would be more unlikely to side with Americans in a revolt against their government.

What's your thoughts on this?

Just saying...

2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
