The Guardian:

The author of this article also writes:

Israelis are committing war crimes. I do not share the opinion of former chief of staff Moshe Yaalon, who said that Israel is carrying out ethnic cleansing. But we are nearing the point when it will be undeniable that such is the unavoidable result of what the government, the military and our brave soldiers have been doing in practice.

Who, you may ask, is this antisemitic Israel-hating author?

Good question. He is a former Prime Minister of Israel.

He’s afraid now. He says what he’s afraid of with these concluding words of his article:

It is time to halt, before we are all banished from the family of nations and are summoned to the international criminal court for war crimes, with no good defense.

The author also writes:

Genocide and war crimes are legal terms that very much refer to the intent and responsibility of the people authorized to formulate the war’s objectives, its conduct and its purpose, the boundaries of fighting and the limitations on the use of force. I took every available opportunity to distinguish between the crimes we have been accused of, which I refused to admit, and the carelessness and indifference regarding Gazan victims and the unbearable human cost we’ve been levying there. The first accusation I rejected, the second I admitted to. In recent weeks I’ve been no longer able to do so. What we are doing in Gaza now is a war of devastation: the indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal killing of civilians. We’re not doing this due to loss of control in any specific sector, not due to some disproportionate outburst by some soldiers in some unit. Rather, it’s the result of government policy – knowingly, evilly, maliciously, irresponsibly dictated. Yes, Israel is committing war crimes. First, starving out Gaza. On this issue, the position of senior government figures is public and clear. Yes, we’ve been denying Gazans food, medicine and basic living needs as part of an explicit policy. Netanyahu, typically, is trying to blur the type of orders he’s been giving, in order to evade legal and criminal responsibility in due course. But some of his lackeys are saying so outright, in public, even with pride: Yes, we will starve out Gaza. Because all Gazans are Hamas, there’s no moral or operational limitation on exterminating them all, over 2 million people.

Even in the West Bank, not just in Gaza, as the author writes:

And while all this mess is going on, we keep on slaughtering Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, too. I have said so before, and I will not go back on my word. Members of the horrible hilltop youth are daily perpetrating heinous crimes all over the West Bank, while the police and military units deployed in the area are turning a blind eye. The murder of Tzeela Gez is horrifying. One cannot but feel pain over the fate of this young woman and over the tragedy to which she fell victim on her way to the hospital to give birth to her son. May he survive and grow up in the bosom of his loving family, who will surely protect him. But the statement by head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, saying that Palestinian villages must be destroyed is a declaration of genocide. When a Palestinian village burns down, and quite a few already have, they’ll tell us that the perpetrators are a small, violent group that does not represent settlers. This is a lie. They are many. The vanguard is always smaller. Behind it are the Yossi Dagans who are inspiring them, helping them to avoid exposure and preparing the next wave of rioters. Where are the police? Where is the military? Where are the tens of thousands of settlers who ought to say that these horrifying hilltop youths are criminals who should be sent to prison rather than wandering around olive orchards belonging to West Bank residents? Nor is it possible to ignore what has been happening in some Israeli military units, including special forces, where the best and most daring soldiers serve. There have been too many incidents of cruel shooting at civilians, of destruction of property and homes, even when this should not happen. There is too much looting and theft from homes, about which in many cases Israeli soldiers have boasted. Some have gone as far as posting about their antics online.

Here’s what this former Prime Minister of Israel does NOT write: the true purpose of SEVEN-PLUS DECADES OF ISRAELI VIOLENT ETHNIC CLEANSING:

As I prove here , with mainstream media sources, the purpose of Israel’s seven-plus decades of violent cruel ethnic cleansing and apartheid against Palestinians has never been about making Jews safe whatsoever.

It has been and still is to enable the Israeli billionaire ruling class to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. The Israeli ruling class has treated Palestinians horribly in order to make of them a credible frightening bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to be protecting Israeli Jews from, and thereby prevents the Israeli working class from seriously aiming to remove the billionaire class from power even though Israeli Jewish working class people know this ruling class oppresses them terribly.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has long supported the immoral, ethnic-cleansing-friendly Two State Solution, a “solution” that requires the Palestinians to forever relinquish their Right of Return to the 78% of Palestine (now called Israel) from which Zionists violently expelled them.

The likes of Ehud Olmert will NEVER even hint at the fact that there is a JUST solution to the conflict that would be very popular EVEN with most Israeli Jews. Read about this just solution here.

But former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is afraid that the OBVIOUS GENOCIDAL CRIMINAL Israeli violence against Palestinians is so undeniable that it will provoke enough world wide disgust to endanger the entire Zionist project. Let’s hope he’s right.