includeMeOut
Oct 21, 2024Edited

People are scared to challenge reparations cause they might be deemed racist but is is a fundamentally unworkable approach. And it will never happen.

What qualifies? Slavery in the past? How about "mixed race" people, do they get half or some percentage...based upon a DNA test maybe?

Isn't it better to unify on the basis of class?

Since the Greens will not pose a fundamental challenge to Capitalism this is what they are left with, a valorization of race over class. In the unlikely event this is ever implemented the resentment of working class white workers would be immense and rightly so.

Regarding the proposed billboard it would be nice if the Greens put forth some useful information on why people should vote for them over the corporate-approved pro-Genocide candidates rather than just a personalistic display of Dr Stein.

Certainly the sign real estate space seems to be there. Are they assuming people are too dumb to read such a message?

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Mediocrates
Oct 22, 2024

Reparations? Crazy thinking that is derived from the notion of "the sins of our fathers". I guarantee that if reparation legislation is enacted then the current population of people of colour will treble overnight.

