Green Party vice-presidential candidate, Professor Butch Ware, in his speech you can listen to in the video below, advocates a good thing and two very bad, very divisive, things. This turns lots of good people against other good people, exactly what the ruling class loves to do, as I discuss here.

Specifically, Professor Ware very rightly calls for ending the U.S. empire and using the money spent on it to make life better for ordinary people. But then he also wrongly supports the following two very bad, very divisive, things that the ruling class is also promoting precisely because they divide the have-nots:

cash reparations for black people, i.e., taking money from white have-nots and giving it to black people based solely on skin color and ancestry, not actual rightful need; and Universal Basic Income, i.e., free-loading: taking money from people who do useful work and giving it to people who are perfectly capable of doing useful work but just refuse to do so.

Why Are These Bad Things?

Cash reparations for blacks (and American Indians) is something the ruling class is promoting. Why? It’s because cash reparations for a specific race or races is, and can ONLY be, extremely divisive of the have-nots. I discuss this is some detail here and hope you will read it to see that the only NON-divisive kind of reparations for the crimes of slavery and genocide is to give everybody what they deserve regardless of race or ancestry, based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” I hope you will see that it is terrible that Professor Ware advocates divisive cash reparations for blacks instead of the unifying egalitarian principle.

Likewise, the ruling class is promoting the Universal Basic Income idea. Why? It’s because the idea is extremely divisive of the have-nots because it is not based on the egalitarian “From each according…” principle described in the above paragraph but instead on the free-loader-friendly principle of “From those who work to those who can work but refuse to work.” I have written here about how the Universal Basic Income idea is a trap to divide us, and I hope you will read it to understand why it is terrible that Professor Ware advocates it.

Do you see what the Green Party is doing? It is telling the public, “Beware of those people who want to end the U.S. empire and use the money to make things better for regular people. That might sound good, but watch out! Those people ALSO want to take money away from those who work and give it to those who don’t deserve to have it.”

Meanwhile the Green Party spends money on billboards that could—but don’t—say “Let’s remove the rich from power!” in which case they would gain lots of votes. But no! Instead the Green Party pays for billboards that avoid like the plague advocating what most people really want. They just say “Vote Green. Vote Jill Stein.” The Green Party excitedly says:

We are so excited to announce that because of supporters like you, we can get electronic billboards of Jill and Butch across the country. We are targeting large voting states and key battleground states to maximize visibility and impact, and have $10,000 allocated to billboards going live in 33 states across the nation including Michigan, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Hampshire.