This is where the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (BAE) was born. Though only a coincidence, I think the name “Cafe Mirror” is quite appropriate, because the BAE mirrors the values and aims of the vast majority of people in Brighton and elsewhere.

The Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians formed in Brighton, Massachusetts (zip code 02135) on October 17, 2025, for the goal of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. At our subsequent meeting on November 9 we made the following key decisions:​

1. We use the majority-vote decision rule when a consensus cannot be reached.

2. The name of our organization is the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (BAE).

3. The BAE aims to shape all of society by the egalitarian values and principles summarized online here.​

If you live or work in Brighton (or live elsewhere and are a friend of a BAE member*) and you support the aim of the BAE, please join the BAE by attending its meetings. The next meeting is Sunday, December 7 at the Cafe Mirror at 362 Washington St.​

I send occasional emails to Brighton residents who support the aim of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor; if you are such a person please send me an email (at spritzler@comcast.net with “sticker”** in the subject line) asking to receive those emails and then you will.​

Though small in numbers today, the BAE has an aim that the vast majority of people in Brighton and elsewhere support. One day the BAE, with thousands of members, will be the SOVEREIGN power in Brighton. The BAE will do things to let the public know what this would mean concretely and to know that it is indeed possible because it is what most people would love.

There’s a New Game in Town!

Maybe “cracking the tough nut” that I discuss here won’t be as hard as I initially thought. :)

* When the BAE grows larger its members who do not live or work in Brighton will form similar organizations where they do live or work. In the meantime our new BAE needs their help and they need our help to get started.

** Most of such people are ones I have met by handing out stickers with this image: