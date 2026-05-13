Graduating College Students BOO Down their Pro-AI Commencement Speaker, Shocking the Speaker
Our rulers intend to use AI to enrich themselves at the expense of the rest of us, and college students are saying, NO! Three cheers for these students!
Egalitarians like this wonderful woman want no rich and no poor, the opposite goal of our rulers who intend to use AI to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.
As Newsbreak.com reports, huge numbers of Florida college graduates hurled boos at their commencement speaker who praised AI:
View a CNN video showing the speaker drawing boos whenever she said anything positive about AI:
Newsbreak reported:
While Caufield was discussing technological innovations, she remarked that it was “an understatement” to say we were now “living in a time of profound change.”
“Change is exciting,” she continued. “Very exciting. And let’s face it, change can be daunting. The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution –”
The graduates began booing and Caufield nervously laughed and looked momentarily confused.
“Whew! What happened?” she asked, turning behind her as the booing increased in volume and one person could be heard yelling, “AI sucks!”
“Okay, I struck a chord. May I finish?”
“Uhh, only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives,” Caulfield said, this time being interrupted by loud cheers and applause from the audience.
She was once again taken aback by the reaction. “Okay. All right. Okay, we — we’ve got a bipolar topic here, I see. Okay. Uh, and now AI capabilities are in the palm of our hands –”
Cue more booing from the graduates.
“– And — oh, I love it. Passion, let’s go, okay –” she said, as she got back into her prepared remarks.
Caulfield perhaps could have anticipated this response, considering that the graduates she was addressing had majored in fields including journalism, communications, humanities, arts, digital media, film and television production, advertising, and public relations that are often mentioned in discussions about AI’s impacts — specifically the negative ones.
Orlando Weekly’sChloe Greenberg covered the graduation speech and interviewed several graduates, describing Caulfield’s “ill-timed comment” in her speech as turning the commencement into a “brief humiliation ritual.”
Greenberg quoted Houda Eletr, a graduate of the Nicholson School of Communication and Media, who had dunked on Caulfield as a “corporate mouthpiece” and joined in the booing:
“To stand in front of a graduating class of artists and communicators and discuss Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz, is to spit on our efforts to flip the script. I’m embarrassed to have had to endure the most embarrassing, unskippable, tone-deaf, ad-like commencement. Boo to AI and boo to your agenda,” Eletr told Orlando Weekly.
“It will not be the rise of AI that is the next Industrial Revolution; it will be the boo-ers who refuse to take a check from the top 1% to present an empty agenda. It will be humans for humans.”
Three cheers for these graduating students. Let the rich tremble in fear of what these graduates aim to do to make our world be one that is good for the vast majority and not one where the rich use AI to enrich themselves at the expense of all others.
Watch the video above via YouTube (Caulfield’s remarks begin around the 1:15:00 mark).