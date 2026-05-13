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Egalitarians like this wonderful woman want no rich and no poor, the opposite goal of our rulers who intend to use AI to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.

As Newsbreak.com reports, huge numbers of Florida college graduates hurled boos at their commencement speaker who praised AI:

People.com reported:

View a CNN video showing the speaker drawing boos whenever she said anything positive about AI:

Newsbreak reported:

While Caufield was discussing technological innovations, she remarked that it was “an understatement” to say we were now “living in a time of profound change.”

“Change is exciting,” she continued. “Very exciting. And let’s face it, change can be daunting. The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution –”

The graduates began booing and Caufield nervously laughed and looked momentarily confused.

“Whew! What happened?” she asked, turning behind her as the booing increased in volume and one person could be heard yelling, “AI sucks!”

“Okay, I struck a chord. May I finish?”

“Uhh, only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives,” Caulfield said, this time being interrupted by loud cheers and applause from the audience.

She was once again taken aback by the reaction. “Okay. All right. Okay, we — we’ve got a bipolar topic here, I see. Okay. Uh, and now AI capabilities are in the palm of our hands –”

Cue more booing from the graduates.

“– And — oh, I love it. Passion, let’s go, okay –” she said, as she got back into her prepared remarks.

Caulfield perhaps could have anticipated this response, considering that the graduates she was addressing had majored in fields including journalism, communications, humanities, arts, digital media, film and television production, advertising, and public relations that are often mentioned in discussions about AI’s impacts — specifically the negative ones.

Orlando Weekly’sChloe Greenberg covered the graduation speech and interviewed several graduates, describing Caulfield’s “ill-timed comment” in her speech as turning the commencement into a “brief humiliation ritual.”

Greenberg quoted Houda Eletr, a graduate of the Nicholson School of Communication and Media, who had dunked on Caulfield as a “corporate mouthpiece” and joined in the booing: