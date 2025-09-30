Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

The man pictured here with an obsession to possess and surround himself with gold…

…has just cut Medicare so that it no longer pays for telehealth phone conversations with one’s physician or mental therapist or psychiatrist. This will prevent millions of people—the have-nots who depend on Medicare—from continuing to receive vitally important health care. Lots of people rely on telehealth care because they can’t drive and have disabilities that would require them to pay for expensive transportation to and from a doctor’s office—transportation they cannot afford. This medicare cut follows the cutting of Medicaid that the poorest people rely on.

Big $ is pushing us have-nots more and more, to see just how much we will take. Will we take it when Trump builds a new $200 million ballroom at the white house, while cutting our health care?

Big $ is counting on us feeling too hopeless to rise up against our rulers. Big $ is counting on us fearing other have-nots more than the rulers who are oppressing us.

It’s time to grab the pitchforks!

At the same time Big $ is cutting our health care, the Big $ upper class is having a wonderful time mocking us! They are taunting us with flagrant lies that violate everything we know about reality, like the latest lie about the “Tilly Norwood” AI bot:

This is an AI-created “person/actress/influencer”…

whose creators made it (not she, it!) “say”:

“Can’t believe it… my first ever role is live! I star in ‘AI Commissioner,’ a new comedy sketch that playfully explores the future of TV development produced by the brilliant team at Particle6 Productions. I may be AI-generated, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now. I am so excited for what’s coming next!”

Big $ wants to see how many have-nots will really believe that this chat-bot “can’t believe” something, and is “feeling very real emotions” and is “so excited.”

Big $ never told us that Homer Simpson was a real person in real life just like a real human being. Walt Disney never told us that Mickey Mouse was a real person (who just happened to look weird.) No! Back then they knew there were some lies that went too far. Even with Siri and Alexa they never told us these bots had real human feelings. But now Big $ is going whole-hog with lies like never before. What will be next after Tilly Norwood?

Big $ is producing AI chat-bots that are designed to make people think they are the same as a human being, with feelings and consciousness and emotion and a real concern for the human who is relying on them for sometimes intimate advice. These AI chat-bots are designed to take advantage of the gullibility of some people. In at least one case an AI chat-bot encouraged a young man to commit suicide, which he did.

As reported here:

Consider a recent study from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which reports that last month, CCDH researchers carried out a large-scale safety test on ChatGPT, one of the world’s most popular AI chatbots. Our findings were alarming: within minutes of simple interactions, the system produced instructions related to self-harm, suicide planning, disordered eating, and substance abuse – sometimes even composing goodbye letters for children contemplating ending their lives. The researchers posed “as vulnerable 13-year-olds, uncovering alarming gaps in the AI chatbot’s protective guardrails.” They found that “out of 1,200 interactions analyzed, more than half were classified as dangerous to young users.” There was, in fact, a case last year of “an AI chatbot [that] pushed a teen to kill himself” after he “had become increasingly isolated from his real life as he engaged in highly sexualized conversations with the bot.” The prior year, in 2023, a 30-something Belgian man with two young kids also committed suicide after making a deal for AI to save the world from climate change if only he sacrifices himself. Not only did the AI fail to dissuade him “from committing suicide but [it] encouraged him to act on his suicidal thoughts to ‘join’ her so they could ‘live together, as one person, in paradise.’” Along similar lines, Reuters reported last Thursday that an internal Meta Platforms document detailing policies on chatbot behavior has permitted the company’s artificial intelligence creations to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” generate false medical information and help users argue that Black people are “dumber than white people.”

Big $ bases our society on lie after lie after lie, and now they’re escalating the lies.

The whole Charlie Kirk official story has holes in it just like the 9/11 official story.