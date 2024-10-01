Share

Overt racist lies are being promoted (by proxy) by Governor DeSantis, specifically assertions that blacks are a) genetically less intelligent and b) genetically criminal and immoral and c) culturally prone to dangerously (for whites) have lots of babies. Here’s what we need to do about this.

Yes, of course, refute the lies. But that, by itself, is insufficient. Two other things are necessary.

Expose the REASON why the likes of Governor Ron DeSantis and Big $ promote (by proxy these days) racist lies. The reason is to maintain the rich in power over the have-nots—over ALL of the have-nots including the white ones. This has been the reason since the beginning of chattel slavery, as one can read all about in my “What CRT (Critical Race Theory) Censors.” Racist lies are intended to destroy the solidarity of the have-nots so that ALL the have-nots are easier for the rich to control and oppress. When white have-nots understand this REASON for the racist lies, they will be essentially immune to them; until then, they will be influenced by these lies even when there are efforts by intellectuals to refute them, especially when intellectuals do not explain the true REASON why the racist lies are being pushed. Build a movement of ALL races of have-nots to stop the spread of racist lies, based on the understanding that these lies are an attack on ALL races of have-nots, on the understanding that among ordinary people AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL. This movement needs to understand that “The Right to ‘Free Speech’ Is a Bogus Concept.” The decision whether or not to physically prevent a racist from giving a lecture or an invited talk depends ONLY on whether doing so would increase or decrease the number of people influenced by that racist. This is a judgment call. But the decision should NOT be based on the wrongheaded notion that racists have a RIGHT to speak; they don’t!

By the way, speaking of intelligence and race and all that, I invite you to read my “BLUE COLLAR, WHITE COLLAR? And IQ Nonsense.”

And, speaking of race and criminality, I invite you to read my articles:

