CocotteMinute
Oct 3, 2024

Color, religion, country, education, gender, ... even what you eat or not, everything that is used to classify, sort, rank, ”nomen(k)(c)lature” becomes a weapon to set us against each other.

Of course racist (of all kinds) lies, and other biases meant to target such or such category of people are unbearable and must be unveiled - even if I wonder where is the limit between the current deleterious ”woke” attitude and a sane protest against injustice.

When does humanity become wise enough to apply the basic rule : ”live and let live” (as long as no one harms anyone else) ?

Jon Olsen
Oct 1, 2024

"But the decision should NOT be based on the wrongheaded notion that racists have a RIGHT to speak; they don’t!" Well, John this refutes (incorrectly) your advocacy of having a pro-war representative speak at the Vietnam teach-in, and was rounded defeated by the anti-war argument, much to the edification of the audience. Same thing applies to racism! Let them speak and subject the speaker to withering counter arguments on moral and political grounds.

