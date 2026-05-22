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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of other egalitarians, wants real, not fake, democracy. The billionaires pushing AI on us do it to maximize their enormous wealth and power—the opposite of what egalitarians want.

People.com reports:

Eric Schmidt delivered the commencement address at the University of Arizona on Friday, May 15

His speech focused on artificial intelligence and its future impact, prompting the graduates to express dissatisfaction by booing the former Google CEO throughout his speech

At one point, he paused to say to the crowd, “If you’d let me make this point, please,” but was immediately met with an extremely loud uproar.

The students clearly could tell when Schmidt’s lofty rhetoric was in fact BS meant to cover up arrogant domination of the have-nots by an elite class of people such as himself:

Schmidt continued by saying that “technology on its own is just a tool,” and told the graduating class that they have the power to “bring the values that make us human in the first place” to their opportunities. As he emphasized the values of freedom, debate, diversity, and equality, the crowd continued to yell, and he paused to say, “If you’d let me make this point, please,” only to be met with an even louder uproar.

NYT columnist Michelle Goldberg writes :

One recent report found that only 18 percent of Gen Z-ers feel hopeful about A.I., and almost half say the risks outweigh the benefits. Politicians with followings among young people — including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the left and James Fishback on the right — are calling for moratoriums on data centers. A.I. is increasingly a pop culture villain. “The people who make this stuff are losers,” said the comedian Hannah Einbinder, star of HBO’s “Hacks,” a show that has put hatred of the technology at the center of its current season. There have even been some high-profile acts of anti-A.I. violence, including a Molotov cocktail hurled at the home of OpenAI’s chief, Sam Altman. As Americans rebel against A.I., the industry’s oligarchic leaders are responding by trying to buy even more political influence, pouring money into super PACs and lobbying. Groups supporting A.I. and crypto, Politico reported this month, “are already becoming the most dominant players on the political battlefield, spending heavily for candidates on both sides of the aisle and in some cases rivaling the fund-raising of long-established party groups.” The irony is that the industry’s attempts to game the democratic system are a big part of its deep unpopularity.

The cat is out of the bag: the issue is capitalism

In a conversation about the future of AI, science fiction author Ted Chiang said, “Fears about technology are fears about capitalism.” In other words, workers aren’t afraid of technical advances themselves; rather, they are afraid of how AI would be used by employers and companies to reduce workers’ power and agency in the workplace.47 To address the labor impact of AI, then, we need to address the impact of capitalism. [from AI Snake Oil: What Artificial Intelligence Can Do, What It Can’t, and How to Tell the Difference, pg. 279]

I’m guessing that a whole lot of these angry students are also angry at Eric Schmidt and his billionaire class for supporting Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. Just saying.

Where will this anger lead? Will it be co-opted, contained, and neutralized by the likes of Bernie Sanders and AOC who NEVER call for what most people actually want, which is to remove the rich from power (not just tax them a bit more) to have real, not fake, democracy with NO RICH AND NO POOR.

Or will this anger lead to building an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement?

Well, that depends on what people who want an egalitarian revolution do. I suggest we identify the main obstacle to the growth of such a movement. I believe it is hopelessness about the possibility of actually removing the rich from power. This hopelessness stems, in turn, from these factors: #1) wrongly believing that too few people want to remove the rich from power (as I discuss here), so it is supposedly impossible; #2) wrongly believing that about half the population is the enemy because of their supposedly horrible views regarding ‘social issues’ (as I discuss here); #3) wrongly believing that despite all the flaws of the capitalist system, there is no better alternative to it (as I discuss here and here).

We can turn hopelessness into hopefulness, which is the basis of actual revolutionary movements as I discuss here. We can do it because the hopelessness is based on false notions about reality that we can persuasively refute. Let’s do it.