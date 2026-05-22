JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
5h

Hopeless Jewish Billionaires, perverted to the core: Schmidt’s role in Project Nimbus—a cloud computing contract between Google, Amazon, and the Israeli government—noting his historical leadership and ongoing influence at the company.

This is what the neuroperverse Jews of Raping and Murdering and Maiming and Starving "Is-Raw-Hell" do, and this is what the Jewish Billionaires invest in:

Thiago Ávila, organizer of the Global Sumud Flotilla, revealed horrifying details of abuse committed by Israeli forces against activists aboard the humanitarian convoy that attempted to break the siege on Gaza.

In a video testimony following the arrival of released participants, Ávila stated that flotilla members were raped, subjected to systematic sexual violence, brutally beaten, and tortured after being abducted by Israeli forces.

“There’s no easy way to say it, but I have to say, people got raped at the Global Sumud Flotilla. These monstrous soldiers, they raped our participants,” Ávila said.

He stressed that the crimes were not isolated incidents.

“It was not one, not two, not three. It’s many cases of sexual violence against our participants,” he stated.

Fucking depraved Sodomites, man, blood libel all the fucking way.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-trickster-is-coyote-and-but-the

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
JAS's avatar
JAS
3h

It so inspiring to see the egalitarians in Boston proud to be photographed with the Egalitarian statement of Belief. Would you take us through a typical encounter John.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture