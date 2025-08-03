Share

These people, who say they want an egalitarian revolution (zoom in on any of 500 such photos here to read their egalitarian revolutionary sign) are un-organized, but now people in their neighborhood are taking the first little steps to getting organized.

Here is the email I sent yesterday, August 2, to my neighbors in Brighton, Massachusetts (zip code 02135) whom I met at the CVS drug store while sticker-ing (read about that here and here and how you can do it too here) and who say they want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, and who want to stay in touch with me by email about that goal:

Hi Neighbors,

As I was sticker-ing today at the CVS I ran into one of you (I'm not sharing his name to respect his privacy) whom I've run into several times before while sticker-ing (he lives near the CVS) and who has frequently taken extra stickers to give to friends.

Today it occurred to me to ask him if he would like to help me do the sticker-ing at the CVS and he said, "Sure." He joined me in passing out the stickers and did it very enthusiastically and successfully. In one case he told a friend of his who came by all about my website and made sure his friend used his smart-phone to scan the QR code on my sign to get to the website. This person sticker-ed with me for a half hour. Before he took off he took a handful of stickers and said he may sticker at the CVS independently of me. He also said he'd like to have a sign of his own like mine to wear, and that he would join me in the future for more sticker-ing. I will make three more such signs, one for him and--who knows?--maybe one or two of you too. :)

I consider this event to be extremely significant. It may seem like a small thing but it is a step towards us residents of Brighton changing in this important respect. Today we are unconnected anonymous individuals who, while personally wanting an egalitarian revolution (like most people!), don't know who else feels that way in our neighborhood and are not connected with others in any organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement. What happened today is a small but very significant step towards us becoming something very different: people who not only want an egalitarian revolution but who also personally know--face-to-face--others in our neighborhood who feel the same way and are doing things in an organized way together to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.

By building the egalitarian revolutionary movement I mean doing things--like sticker-ing--that implement the key strategy for building that movement: things that help the vast majority of people who would love an egalitarian revolution KNOW that they are the vast majority and not the hopelessly tiny and powerless minority that the rich try to make us think we are by censoring all expressions of wanting to remove the rich from power in the mainstream and alternative media.

Many people at the CVS laugh a bit when they see my "Let's remove the rich from power..." sign. From conversations I've had with such people I know that the reason they laugh is not because they think it's a bad idea (they'd love it!) but because they think it's impossible, and hence funny that somebody (like me) is acting as if it were possible. They think it is impossible because they think too few other people want it to happen. And they think this because of the censorship of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. The rich count of this hopelessness to stay in power. But we can change this hopelessness to hopefulness.

When people at the CVS see just one person wearing a "Let's remove the rich from power..." sign and handing out stickers it is one thing. But when they see two people doing it, or better yet, many people doing it, it is something else altogether. It tells people that the goal of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor is gaining steam, has more adherents than just one person, and is something they should take far more seriously than formerly. This builds the egalitarian revolutionary movement. Doing things like this can build the movement large enough one day to make it possible to REALLY remove the rich from power as discussed in "How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power."

There is, of course, no guarantee that we can remove the rich from power in the lifetime of any of us. But so what? If we only build the egalitarian revolutionary movement a little bit, it means we have done something with our life that is immensely valuable. To see just how valuable, read here about the catastrophe that happens when there is not a movement to remove the rich from power.

What we do in Brighton can inspire people elsewhere--even outside of the United States--to do the same kind of thing. A woman in New Zealand told me she was inspired by reading on Substack about my sticker-ing to do the same thing there! This is how movements grow large. We CAN make a difference!

Please let me know if you got this email if you haven't yet replied to an earlier one. This is so I can tell if emailing is a good way to communicate with you or if I have to figure out a better way.

All the best,

--John