Peter Frost
Jul 3, 2024

I agree with the main thrust of your post: mass immigration is occurring because of pressure from the business community. It's part of the globalist project:

- outsource jobs to low-wage countries

- insource low-wage labor for those jobs that, by their very nature, cannot be outsourced (services, construction, agri-business, etc.)

I disagree when you argue that the business community has a long-term plan to divide the working class. Sometimes I wish they had a long-term plan. They would then understand the eventual result: a crisis of under-consumption, like the one back in the 1930s. On the one hand, wages are kept below the true market value of labor through the decline of collective bargaining and through undercutting from immigrant labor. On the other hand, prices are kept above the true market value of goods and services through the growing concentration of economic power. This imbalance between capital and labor is all the more serious in an inflationary environment, where wage increases happen much more slowly than price increases.

We probably won't have a depression like the one in the 1930s. We'll instead have a crisis of stagflation with declining living standards for the mass of the population.

3 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
includeMeOut
Jan 22, 2024

Yes, the way to limit illegal immigration is to stop destroying the immigrants’ countries!

3 more comments...

