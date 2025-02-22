Share

If you read this article about Oh-so-liberal George Clooney’s over-the-top friendly remarks towards Donald Trump then you’ll be hearing the words (from George Clooney’s mouth) of the ruling billionaire plutocracy telling us how to think.

The article reports:

Clooney went on to use his seven-year-old son Alexander’s love of chess as an example of how to lose graciously. “He plays a lot of older kids. And he’s not winning all the time, as you can imagine. And he gets upset, and I say, ‘Listen, you shake the guy’s hand and you say good game I’ll get you next time,’” the ER alum said, adding that “you’ve gotta live by those rules.” Indirectly speaking to Trump, Clooney said: “Alright, okay. Good for you. I hope you do well because our country needs it, and we will meet you in 3.5 years and see where we go next.”

In other words, have-nots of America, if you keep losing to the rich bastards like Clooney (net worth: $500 million) and Musk and Bezos, well then just “shake the guy’s hand and you say good game I’ll get you next time.” You need to be a good sport, dontcha know? You shouldn’t do anything unsportsmanlike. Certainly don’t lose your cool and remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Heavens forbid, don’t do anything like that! Just keep playing the game by the rules, despite the fact that history teaches us that the game is rigged, as I show in detail here.

This ruling class morality that it preaches to us is disgusting.

Another one of its bromides is: “Don’t ever resort to violence. Use the proper channels to make change.”

Yeah, right!

This instruction to us comes from the ruling billionaire plutocracy that’s used violence to remove (or assassinate) elected leaders it doesn’t like so often it’s hard to keep count. Eisenhower, using the CIA, had Patrice Lumumba assassinated. The CIA helped orchestrate the killing of Allende in Chile. The CIA removed Iran's democratically elected* liberal prime minister Mossedegh. The CIA removed Guatemala's liberal reformer and democratically elected* president, Arbenz. The CIA killed JFK and the government orchestrated the killing of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X.

The ruling class censors the fact that violence in (collective and personal) self-defense by oppressed people—i.e., violence against those who oppress people violently—is perfectly morally just. The ruling class wants us to believe that if people other than soldiers of a government use violence, then it is immoral terrorism, i.e., violence against un-armed civilians for a political aim. But there is a huge difference between terrorism violence, which is immoral, and class war violence, which is very moral, as I discuss here. The ruling class wants us to be so confused about this that we will adopt the wrong-headed philosophy of non-violence that I discuss here.