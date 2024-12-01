Share

The media want us to think that antisemitism is a problem that Israel is trying to eliminate. The truth is the opposite.

Israel’s billionaire ruling class (yes, there is one, just like in the United States) controls its Jewish working class population by pretending to protect it from its supposed existential threat, a bogeyman enemy—Palestinians (as I prove here ). These Israeli rulers need to make sure that ordinary Israelis remain maximally frightened by and fearful of Palestinians, and of antisemitism generally. To ensure this is so, Israeli leaders have for decades done things to promote real—or sometimes just apparent—antisemitic violence. Here is evidence of this:

Read “Evidence that Israeli/Zionist Leaders Want Jews to Die at the Hands of Apparent Anti-Semites”

Read “Israel's Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power” (Israel’s government, as this article shows, works to keep Hamas in power even AFTER October 7, 2023, and as this article also shows the reason is not the excuse that Netanyahu gave after this cat got out of the bag recently.)

Read “Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of their Own” (It’s because they always wanted a working class of their own to get rich off of.)

Please share these articles widely so that the most dangerous and REAL antisemites (meaning enemies of ordinary Jews), namely Israeli billionaires, are exposed and defeated.