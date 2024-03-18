Share

The ‘elephant in the living room’ is this:

As I prove in my article, “Israel's Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power,” Israel’s billionaire-controlled government for decades has been not only oppressing Palestinians but also funding billionaire-controlled Hamas and working to keep it in power FOR THE PURPOSE (as I prove in my article, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews as Well as Palestinians”) of making the Palestinians be a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy with which the billionaire rulers of Israel, by pretending to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from the Palestinians, control the Israeli Jewish working class and thereby get away with oppressing it severely to get even richer.

Israeli violence against Palestinians in Gaza has absolutely nothing to do with “protecting Israeli Jews from Hamas.” Nothing! Absolutely nothing!

The Gaza Genocide Deniers are pretending to be on “on the side of ordinary Israeli Jews” and “against Hamas,” but they are actually on the side of the billionaires who control Israel’s government and who are in cahoots with the billionaires who control Hamas and use Hamas to control and oppress ordinary Israeli Jew. These defenders of Zionist ethnic cleansing and Zionist genocide of Palestinians in Gaza are actually defending these people:

The ONLY way that the Gaza Genocide Deniers can even pretend to refute the accusation that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza is by resorting to the Big Lie that Israel is only doing what is necessary to make Israeli Jews safe. “We’re only doing in Gaza what is necessary to eliminate Hamas,” says the Israeli government. And the Gaza Genocide Deniers echo this Big Lie of an excuse to justify the obvious genocide as “self-defense” by Jews against antisemitic Palestinians.

Once this Big “self-defense” Lie is refuted (as my articles cited above do), then there is absolutely nothing left to the Gaza Genocide Denier argument, since the evidence of the genocide is so overwhelming. For example, view this video presentation of the evidence for genocide in the strict legal sense in this video, presented by Capt. Matthew Hoh in enormous factual detail:

Also read the South African government’s detailed description of the evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in its document—at https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/South-Africa-v-Israel.pdf—presented to the International Court of Justice, a document that—of course!—uses the strict legal definition of genocide.

The only way the evidence of genocide can be “explained away” by the Gaza Genocide Deniers is by ignoring the ‘elephant in the living room.’ Let’s make sure that ‘elephant’ is made visible to everybody!