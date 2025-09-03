Share

Beware of the so-called “anti-imperialists” who fawn over these world leaders. They cheerlead for these heads of state (Russia, India and China) on the grounds that they are bullied by the U.S. ruling class so they are therefore, supposedly, “the good guys.”

These “anti-imperialists” never talk about how the national leaders they fawn over treat their own have-nots like dirt; I discuss this oppression in my earlier Substack posts linked below. All these “anti-imperialists” care about is that the non-West oppressors are mistreated by the West’s biggest oppressor: the U.S. ruling class.

These “anti-imperialists” are excited about the fact that the world is changing from a unipolar world (i.e., the U.S. ruling class having world hegemony) to a multi-polar world in which no single nation’s ruling class has world hegemony. According to the multilateralism ideology of these “anti-imperialists,” the most important principle is that everybody must honor the sovereign independence of all the national ruling classes. A lot of people say, “Well, what’s wrong with that? It means no nation should get involved in mischief inside another nation (e.g., orchestrating color revolutions to carry out regime change.) Unfortunately it means a lot more than that.

According to this “honor sovereign independence” principle the have-nots in one nation should not act in solidarity with the have-nots of another nation in opposition to the oppressor class of either nation. Workers of the world unite? Oh no! That would be a violation of the principle of honoring national sovereignty. This is how the so-called “anti-imperialists” line up with the oppressor classes against the have-nots of the world.

Think about it. When is that last time you heard one of these “anti-imperialists” jumping with joy about the BRICS national leaders talk about how the BRICS leaders oppress their own have-nots and how we—the have-nots of the world—should be in solidarity with the have-nots of the BRICS nations against their oppressive rulers?

So beware of these “anti-imperialists.” You’ll see them cheerleading the oppressors a lot now that Putin and Modi and Xi (and North Korea’s Un, and the leaders of the BRICS nations) have become best buds.

