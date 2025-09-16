Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Egalitarians (at least the one writing this post) believe that—contrary to the so-called “Freedom of Speech” principle—there is no right to use speech to oppress, not even if the speech expresses a truth (such as when Nazi spy planes over Great Britain during World War II radioed the truth about what they saw back to Germany) and not even if the speech does not incite imminent wrongful violence (as was the case with Nazi antisemitic propaganda and also the case with the racist propaganda produced by the slave owners in the U.S. in the 19th century, which did not generally incite imminent violence.)

There is, thus, no right to advocate murder, which is, by definition, unjustifiable oppression. Killing a public figure (such as Charlie Kirk or MLK, Jr. or Malcolm X or Fred Hampton) who is not a member of a military force that is oppressing people, or killing a person when it is not done in self-defense nor carried out as the execution of a person found guilty by a fair and proper judicial trial of a crime that is justly declared to be a capital crime, is murder. There is no right to use speech to advocate (not to mention commit) murder, and people who do that deserve to be legally prevented from doing so and punished for doing it.

But expressing pleasure at the death of a person, even of a murdered person, is not the same thing as advocating murder, is it?

It is one thing to say that one read the obituary of—or about the death of—person X with great pleasure. It is an entirely different thing to say that murdering person X was a good deed.

Might an expression of pleasure at the death of a person be the use of speech to oppress, in which case it is morally wrong and deserves to be made illegal? Possibly, but not necessarily. It would depend on the larger context.

There are people today who are being fired (or suspended) from their employment simply because they expressed pleasure at the death of Charlie Kirk.

It does not seem to me that these expressions of pleasure abet oppression, that they advocate murder. Certainly any employer firing (or suspending) such a person would have to convincingly show that the person was abetting oppression—advocating murder—by their expression of pleasure in order to justify firing (or suspending) them. So far I have not seen any such effort of justification made by an employer firing (or suspending) a person for expressing pleasure at the death of Charlie Kirk.

Indeed, I am pretty sure that many of the employers who are firing (or suspending) people for expressing pleasure at the death of Charlie Kirk would also vigorously defend the right of Zionists to express pleasure at the deaths of Palestinian civilians (even children) in Gaza resulting from the Israeli genocidal violence there. This reflects the lack of any real principled basis for these employers’ actions.

The current firing (or suspending) of people for expressing pleasure at the death of Charlie Kirk strikes me as the unjustifiable repression of the have-nots for the benefit of the rich upper class. It increases the fear people have of speaking their mind, especially when “their mind” is opposed to the way the rich treat the have-nots like dirt.

The Trump administration is clearly using the Charlie Kirk incident to (attempt to) justify repression against all the people who are on the side of the have-nots and not the haves:

Those who are genuinely on the side of the have-nots do not engage in unjust violence, i.e., murder. The ruling class needs to spread the lie that the movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor is all about committing murder. It is only such lies that enable the rich to remain in power.