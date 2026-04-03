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This wonderful egalitarian man is standing in my postal zip code of 02135 (Brighton, MA). The only legitimate law-making body that can make laws that people in this zip code must obey is the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians. Unfortunately, we live in a dictatorship of the rich, which is not legitimate but powerful enough to treat the have-nots like dirt day in and day out. We need an egalitarian revoluton, obviously.

The following email came to my inbox yesterday, from a man named Dwaign Tyndal. Mr. Tyndal is leading an organization in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston (not far from my Brighton neighborhood of Boston) that is trying to stop the dictatorship of the rich (personified in this case by its agent, Boston’s Oh-so-liberal Mayor Wu) from enforcing a big land-use project in Roxbury that the egalitarian residents of Roxbury oppose. You can read the gory details in Mr. Tyndal’s letter below. The only people who have a legitimate right to decide whether or not this project should go forward are the egalitarian people (the vast majority!) who live or work in Roxbury. That is genuine democracy as described here.

Mr. Tyndal, without using the phrase ‘dictatorship of the rich,’ nonetheless describes that dictatorship’s oppression of the people of Roxbury. He is trying his best to resist the dictatorship of the rich.

I believe that the way for people who are resisting the dictatorship of the rich to make their resistance much stronger is this. Tell the general public that their struggle is motivated by the desire to make our society be at least a little bit closer to the way virtually everybody in the struggle wants and aims one day to make it be: egalitarian, with the rich removed from power and with real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, as discussed briefly here. Inform the general public, including all the many people who have no particular connection to what is happening in Roxbury and have no particular concern about Roxbury issues, that all who want our society to be egalitarian—which is the vast majority of people as I prove here—should support the struggle being waged by people in Roxbury, because it is about far more than what is going to be built or not built in Roxbury. It is about what kind of society we shall live in—all of us!

Mr. Tyndal’s letter:

Last month, ACE led a legal filing alongside other community organizations, arguing that the City of Boston should stop the plans to convert Franklin Park’s White Stadium into a professional soccer venue. ACE opposes the plan for many reasons, and at the core is this: City leadership is trampling a community treasure -- without looking at environmental justice impacts on the communities of Roxbury and Dorchester. That’s why we filed an amicus brief alongside several other community-based organizations in the ongoing Massachusetts Supreme Court case Emerald Necklace Conservancy et al v. City of Boston et al. I hope you’ll read and share our piece about White Stadium, which is below and also on our blog at this link. Franklin Park Belongs to the People ACE strongly opposes the City of Boston’s plan to develop a private soccer stadium in Franklin Park, on the site of Boston Public Schools’ White Stadium. We filed an amicus brief in the ongoing Massachusetts Supreme Court case in March, which you can see here. Here’s why we oppose a professional soccer stadium in Franklin Park: Our neighborhoods and our people already face a heavy environmental burden. Life expectancy in Roxbury is 23 years shorter than for Back Bay residents. We breathe dirtier air, enjoy less green space, and suffer from more extreme heat events. These aren’t abstract ideas -- they have measurable impacts in asthma attacks, heart and lung disease, and in much shorter lives. Our voices have been excluded. This project deliberately bypassed legally-required reviews from the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) and the Public Land Preservation Act (PLPA). Franklin Park is in a legally-defined Environmental Justice community, a place where the state recognizes a legacy of racism and discrimination have led to much worse environmental and health outcomes. But the legally-required public participation has been ignored. This is an illegal loss of public land. Under the PLPA, a two-thirds legislative vote is required to privatize land controlled by a public entity. That vote never happened. A 30-year lease for private suites, a restaurant, and restricting public access is a takeover, not a partnership. This will accelerate the displacement that’s already fragmenting our community. In 1970, Roxbury was 75% Black. Today, Black residents are just 50%, and falling. 80% of Roxbury residents rent, and the housing crisis is spiking gentrification and eviction rates. A professional stadium will doubtlessly increase gentrification, but no attempt has been made to study or account for this. $135 million could be transformative if NOT spent on this stadium. Imagine $135 million invested in schools, parks, community resilience, public spaces, transit, and economic development -- with real community involvement. That’s a far cry from what we’re seeing here. We demand an immediate halt to this project. We demand a full environmental justice review, with robust community input, done at accessible languages, venues, and times. We demand an honest account of displacement impacts and a way to remedy them. Franklin Park belongs to the people. Let’s keep it that way.