Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Gerrard Winstanley (born 1609) wrote (among lots of other great things):​

“..yet my mind was not at rest, because nothing was acted, and thoughts run in me that words and writings were all nothing, and must die, for action is the life of all, and if thou dost not act, thou dost nothing,”

Activists are people who act, as opposed to those who just talk.

But some people who call themselves activists talk instead of act. They call their talk analysis. They analyze what other people are doing, especially what the rich rulers of the world are doing, what their motives and methods and lies are, etc. Now I’ve got nothing against such analysis, and engage in it myself. What I am against, however, is making such analysis a substitute for acting to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement that one day will remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I am against what I suppose could be called “armchair activism.”

Why do the people who only do armchair activism not do egalitarian revolutionary activism?

I believe the answer to this question is the same as the answer to the question, “Why do so few people, in general, take steps explicitly aimed at removing the rich from power?”

The answer is hopelessness.

Virtually everybody today (this won’t always be the case!) believes that it is impossible to remove the rich from power. And so, they feel, why even try?

When I display the sign shown below and hand out a sticker with the same image to people at my local CVS drugstore, I hear people over and over again tell me: “That’s impossible.”

Armchair activists also believe it is impossible; otherwise they would be actual egalitarian revolutionary activists. (Read what that might mean here in my recent Substack post about my egalitarian revolutionary activism.)

WHY do people think it is impossible to remove the rich from power?

Here are the reasons, in what I believe (perhaps wrongly) is in order of most important first:

People believe that hardly anybody else wants to remove the rich from power, or at least they lack substantial confidence that many other people share this goal. (The reason for this is that people never see or hear the “Let’s remove the rich from power, …” idea expressed anywhere, not in a newspaper or on a radio station or magazine or even from another person directly. I discuss why this is so here; the rich censor the egalitarian revolutionary idea and make people who agree with that idea afraid to express it.) People believe that half the population (half of the have-nots) are the enemy, and therefore it’s impossible to build a movement large enough to remove the rich from power. (The rich cause this to happen by framing lots of issues—the so-called ‘social issues’—in a manner deliberately designed to censor the relevant viewpoint that 90% of the have-nots would agree with and to offer instead only two conflicting viewpoint choices—the conservative and the liberal one—that are designed so that each one appeals to one half the have-nots and is abhorrent to the other half. I discuss this in detail here.) People believe that there is no actual better alternative way for society to be than the not-so-great way it is today. They believe that any attempt to make a substantially more equal and democratic society would only result in superficial changes while keeping it so that a privileged oppressive minority would remain in power over ordinary people, as for example, happened in the Soviet Union where—as George Orwell famously put it in his Animal Farm, which most Americans have read or heard about—“All the animals were equal, but some were more equal than others.” (The rich keep secret the fact that in a quarter of Spain from 1936 to 1939 people (including, by the way, George Orwell who went to Spain to fight for this revolution) really did create a vastly more equal and democratic society, as I discuss here with links also to my discussion of the fatal mistakes this revolution made and from which we can learn how to succeed.)

The obstacle to removing the rich from power is that people, for reasons that we can address with intelligent activism, feel hopeless about the possibility of doing that.

The obstacle is NOT that too few people want to remove the rich from power.

Nor is the obstacle that life conditions for people are not yet bad enough to make people want to remove the rich from power, as I discuss in some detail here.

What is intelligent activism?

Intelligent activism is activism aimed at changing hopelessness to hopefulness and confidence, the goal I discuss in my above-linked post here.

This activism does things to let people see they are not alone in wanting to remove the rich from power.

Such as this:

I displayed the banner shown in the above photo in the Brighton, MA Faneuil branch library (my neighborhood library) October 29, 2019. The banner contains photos of more than 500 people--all in Brighton, MA, zip code 02135—each posing for their photo by holding a sign saying “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” People at the library loved it! (Some of them had their photo in the banner.)​​

To see the individual photos displayed in high definition so you can read the sign that people are holding CLICK HERE. To view a YouTube video slide show of these photos with my narration CLICK HERE.

This activism does things to let people see that 80% or more of the have-nots are in agreement about wanting an egalitarian revolution.

Such as telling liberal have-nots how conservative have-nots respond to the egalitarian revolutionary idea, as I do in my article reporting on my attending a pro-Trump rally.

This activism does things to let people see what egalitarianism means, how it is not the same as Communism and is very desirable.

Such as posting Notices like this one:

and talking about how an egalitarian economy works.

Let’s be egalitarian revolutionary activists, OK?

If you are wondering if it makes sense to be an egalitarian revolutionary activist I urge you to read the following articles of mine that may help you to decide:​