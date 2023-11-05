Watch her magnificent performance here.

In a precedent-breaking and astonishing act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to IMMEDIATELY give an Academy Award for "BEST GODDAMNED ACTOR IN THE UNIVERSE" to Kamala Harris for her indisputably magnificent performance with the straightest face ever displayed by an actor in the history of cinema, in a stunning demonstration of her unrivaled mastery of the great acting principle: "Sincerity is the key to great acting; if you can fake sincerity you will be a great actor."

Palestinians in Gaza, transfixed in front of their (now-virtually always non-working, alas) television sets, in an effort to savor the exciting news of Kamala's recent announcement that she and the president are launching a campaign to oppose Islamophobia, while enjoying the very bomb-like fireworks that are going off day and night over Gaza in celebration—of course!—of President Biden so courageously (as part of that newly announced campaign to combat Islamophobia) having given Netanyahu a green light to pursue HIS campaign against Islamophobia, are overjoyed at the wonderful news that Kamala received an Academy Award. Palestinians are SO grateful!

Gotta love those Democrats!