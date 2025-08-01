Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The Guardian reports:

A group of high-profile Israeli public figures, including academics, artists and public intellectuals, has called for “crippling sanctions” to be imposed by the international community on Israel, amid mounting horror over its starvation of Gaza. The 31 signatories of a letter to the Guardian include an Academy award recipient, Yuval Abraham; a former Israeli attorney general, Michael Ben-Yair; Avraham Burg, a former speaker of Israel’s parliament and former head of the Jewish Agency; and a number of recipients of the prestigious Israel prize, Israel’s highest cultural honour. The figures come from the worlds of poetry, science, journalism and academia, and the letter accuses Israel of “starving the people of Gaza to death and contemplating the forced removal of millions of Palestinians from the strip”. It adds: “The international community must impose crippling sanctions on Israel until it ends this brutal campaign and implements a permanent ceasefire.” The letter is significant both for its unvarnished criticism of Israel and for breaking the taboo of endorsing stringent international sanctions, in a country where politicians have promoted laws targeting those advocating such measures.

Who knew there were so many prominent antisemites in Israel?

Even the former head of the Jewish Agency who was once speaker of Israel’s parliament, and a winner of Israel’s highest cultural honor, and a former Israeli attorney general, and twenty-eight other such prominent Israelis are all apparently antisemites. What could possibly explain this? What makes Jews like these become self-hating Jews?

Quick, alert the ADL to start rooting out this antisemitism that is clearly spreading inside Israel. The ADL must make sure it doesn’t enter the United States.

Better call Alan Dershowitz! He must take immediate legal action against these antisemites. Sue the bastards!

Warn Donald Trump to make sure these antisemites don’t get invited to speak at any U.S. college. Think how such speakers would make Jewish students feel: frightened to death for sure.

We must task the psychology and sociology departments of what’s left of our non-antisemitic universities to investigate what exactly is causing some Jews to become antisemitic self-hating Jews. Is it perhaps a virus? Might it be a genetic condition? Is the culprit climate change? These are the questions for which we need answers—fast; we must spend all the money it takes to get to the bottom of this, even tens of billions of dollars if necessary.