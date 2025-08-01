JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
2h

It only took them 77 years of sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery toward the Palestinians and the intentional mass murder of children in the past 22 months to get them to take a stand for justice, law, human rights and common human decency.

Methinks they care less about the Palestinians and more about preserving themselves and the Israeli State of Hate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrea Cherez's avatar
Andrea Cherez
37m

I’ll believe it’s having an effect once I see pics of kids in Gaza with more than bones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture