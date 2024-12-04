Share

C’mon now! Is this not the face of a sincere man? A champion of regular people against the very rich? See how he’s been railing against the very rich his whole life:

Here are Robert Reich’s own words from his own blog :

Oh yeah. “Obeyed the laws.” The “rule of law”: what Anatole France in 1894 so famously ‘praised’ with these words:

"In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread."

Well, when Reich spoke so kindly about the Koch brothers in 2014 that was back in the ‘good ole days’ when the Democratic Party won presidential elections and his preaching “equal opportunity” [to get richer than most people] seemed to be sufficiently sophisticated BS to channel the angry masses into making only demands that would leave the rich in power. But now that the Democratic Party is failing to do its appointed job of controlling the increasingly angry have-nots, Robert Reich realizes that the Party needs to improve its act and do a better job of pretending to champion the have-nots against the rich who treat them like dirt.

And so now you can read below Robert Reich’s call today for the Democratic Party to [pretend to!] become an “anti-establishment party, ready to shake up the system on behalf of the vast majority of Americans.” Oh yeah!

Yes indeed! Robert Reich is a master at pretending to be sincere. He’s had a stellar career because of that, as his own blog tells us: