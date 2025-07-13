Share

Anybody paying attention to the Ukraine-Russia war must be struck by these two extremely curious facts.

Fact #1. Ukraine’s army is well known to have already been essentially defeated by the Russian army; it is just a question of time (one year or so, perhaps) before the Ukraine army collapses for lack of weapons and ammunition and manpower.

Fact #2. The Ukraine Zelensky government refuses to acknowledge Fact #1, insists that Russia unconditionally surrender and give up all the territory in Ukraine it has captured, and refuses to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia to end the war.

What could explain such strange behavior by the Zelensky government?

Here’s my guess.

Zelensky is planning on creating a government-in-exile (located who knows where, possibly in London) when the inevitable total defeat of the actual Ukraine government happens. The reason for Fact #2 is that Zelensky wants to establish the reputation of the future government-in-exile as “the government that heroically refused to surrender one single square centimeter of land to the Russian invader.”

The Western nations are going along with Zelensky’s government-in-exile plan. Why? The reason is that it will continue the war—at least psychologically—even though Ukraine already lost it. This should really not be a surprise to anybody following the war carefully, because the U.S. continued arming Ukraine and paying for its war long after it was clear that Ukraine could not win the war. I discuss the evidence for this here and also here.

The oppressive ruling classes of the Western nations need to keep their nations at war with somebody virtually all the time, in order to control their own have-nots. I prove this here in great detail. These rulers apparently like the idea of there being a Ukrainian government-in-exile that will (at some level) be perpetually at war with Russia.

These rulers care not one bit about the fact that this “government-in-exile that never surrenders a single square centimeter” plan requires never negotiating a peace and instead sending Ukrainian men to fight and die in a hopeless war until hardly any men fit to fight are left.

The entire war began purely in order to have a war—a New Cold War—between the West and Russia, as I wrote at the beginning of it on February 25, 2022 here and on March 18, 2022 here. As I explain in my article, “Ukraine and Egalitarianism,” to get this New Cold War the U.S. backed virtual Nazis in Ukraine with an agenda of violent ethnic cleansing of the Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the east of Ukraine, knowing that Russian public opinion would force the Russian government to intervene in Ukraine to defend those Russian-speaking people.

The plan was for Ukraine, with NATO weapons and the West economically sanctioning Russia, to defeat Russia and even (the neocon wet dream) to break it up into lots of little independent nations. That didn’t happen, but the war did get started and THAT was the main goal all along. And now that Ukraine has lost the war, the Western rulers hope to continue it by other means, sort of like the old Cold War that was more psychological than actual (as far as direct conflict between U.S. and Soviet military forces).