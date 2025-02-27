Share

Here you can read how some state legislatures are telling the Supreme Court to overturn its earlier pro-same-sex-marriage ruling just as it overturned its earlier Roe v. Wade abortion ruling and just as it recently tossed out DEI:

Read my article here about same-sex marriage (and the issue of conception of children, which is inseparable from the same-sex marriage issue).

My article proposes a view (not the same as that of the MassResistance organization whose article is linked to above) on this subject that would actually receive the approval of the vast majority of people, including those who identify as pro-same-sex marriage and those who identify as anti-same-sex marriage.

As with all the social issues, the ruling class censors the view on same-sex marriage that would unite the have-nots. That’s why you probably have never even heard this view. Now’s your chance.