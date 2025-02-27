Fasten Your Seatbelts Because Same-Sex Marriage Is Once Again Being Challenged--This Time in State Legislatures
Read my article that expresses a censored view that, when widely known, would unite the great majority of people who currently are pitted against each other on this issue.
Here you can read how some state legislatures are telling the Supreme Court to overturn its earlier pro-same-sex-marriage ruling just as it overturned its earlier Roe v. Wade abortion ruling and just as it recently tossed out DEI:
Read my article here about same-sex marriage (and the issue of conception of children, which is inseparable from the same-sex marriage issue).
My article proposes a view (not the same as that of the MassResistance organization whose article is linked to above) on this subject that would actually receive the approval of the vast majority of people, including those who identify as pro-same-sex marriage and those who identify as anti-same-sex marriage.
As with all the social issues, the ruling class censors the view on same-sex marriage that would unite the have-nots. That’s why you probably have never even heard this view. Now’s your chance.
2025- The end of propaganda, which includes religion.
How else do people excuse their tribalist group think nonsense? It's also the end of the nostalgia cult. Notice how none of these jagoffs that want us to go back to "better times" ever remember segregation and other xenophobic bullshit? Or perhaps that's why they want it.
https://consilienceproject.org/the-end-of-propaganda/
https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess
Brian C’s comments were enough to prove your case. What a traumatic experience for him. The State frames the considerations of same sex marriage or surrogacy in terms of prejudice or hate whereas by focussing on the issue of children it can be seen that this is a false framing and the State just intended to cloud the issue. Thanks as always John for your lucid explanations and the valuable links.