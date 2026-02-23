Share

The Guardian reports:

The Guardian article recounts how lots of American farmers are refusing to sell their farms for any price at all to corporations wanting to build data farms for A.I. on them.

The NYT reports that the public is not enthusiastic (to put it mildly) about the A.I. takeover of our society:

Silicon Valley executives promise that artificial intelligence is going to radically change everyone’s life for the better, starting just a few minutes from now. A.I. is described as the new electricity. It’s even bigger than fire. Don’t bother saving money for retirement because everyone will be rich rich rich. Your grandparents heard pretty much the same thing. The creators of a new technology have always sold it as producing a fundamental transformation of human existence. The radio was touted as bringing “perpetual peace on earth.” Television was supposed to arouse so much empathy for different cultures that it would end war. Cable television would educate the masses and lead to widespread enlightenment. This time, though, the masses have not been won over. In a You.gov survey last year, more than a third of respondents said they were concerned that A.I. would end human life on earth. Even those with a more hopeful attitude overwhelmingly said in another poll that they would not pay extra to put A.I. on their devices. And in the most recent large survey conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research, 80 percent of firms reported that A.I. was having no impact on their productivity or employment. The chief salesman of the A.I. boom, Sam Altman of OpenAI, said there was more resistance to “the diffusion, the absorption” of A.I. into the culture and economy than he expected.

My egalitarian take

The egalitarians—the people who have the values and aims summarized here, whether they have ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not, the people who are the vast majority in most communities—and only the egalitarians in a local community have the right to decide how large tracts of land in their community will be used. This is spelled out in more detail here, in “Genuine Democracy: What Is It?”

Today, of course, it is anti-egalitarians—the tiny minority of people who possess huge sums of money—who decide how the land will be used. The farmers reported on in the Guardian article are resisting this Big $ power, and good for them! But until we remove the rich from power (possibly like this) Big $ has enormous undeserved power to get what it wants.

The issue with AI and its humongous data farms is two-fold.

One obvious concern is that these data farms require inordinate amounts of water and electricity that can be supplied only at the expense of, and to the detriment, of ordinary people.

Another (seldom discussed in the mass media) concern is that it is A.I. Big $ capitalists, and not ordinary people with genuine democracy, who are calling the shots about such crucial things as land use.

Might there be A.I. data farms in an egalitarian economy?

It is possible that in an egalitarian economy in which economic decisions are made as described here (in an economy as described here) that there would be A.I. data farms. It could happen like this.

People who wanted data farms would have to persuade a majority of the egalitarians in the Local Assemblies of Egalitarians of local communities where the data farms would be constructed to vote in favor of using land in their community for that purpose. Maybe these A.I. data farm proponents would succeed, and maybe they wouldn’t.

How do YOU think the decision should be made?

BTW, my New Guernica post yesterday was satire; they didn’t really decide to call their new Gaza capital New Guernica. Satire is almost impossible these days with a character like Trump behaving so outrageously that no matter what one satirically says he does will seem quite possibly true to many people. But still, I do try sometimes. :)