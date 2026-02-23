JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CocotteMinute's avatar
CocotteMinute
5h

in my humble opinion, to make an egalitarian decision, it will be necessary to compare who it costs and who it benefits. Once this assessment has been established, the decision should be self-evident...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture