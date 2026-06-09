JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
4hEdited

John, you're describing the symptoms with precision, but misdiagnosing the disease. Every horror you document, compulsory overtime, child labor, farmers driven to suicide by debt, workers afraid to strike, isn't just 'the rich being evil.' It's the logical output of a monetary system where all money is created as interest-bearing debt. That is usury and it has psychological consequences for both the usurers and their debtors. I definitely want to sign your petition but I aslo want to encourage you to see the critical role money has played in every revolution as it will in this one as well. Yes, the "anti-imperialists" don't see it either. I think Lenin said 'only one in a million do' but we will need to do better than that. https://howardswitzer.substack.com/p/funding-the-egalitarian-revolution?r=28dd4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
5h

Few people ever really put any effort into thinking about things beyond protest sign slogans. Campism is intellectual death, but then, these are the intellectually undead we’re talking about. Brainwashed in ways they cannot yet begin to understand or even approximate

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