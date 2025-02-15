JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Rob (c137)
Feb 15, 2025Edited

Yep. They always rig the studies to put poor people in the group that they want to insinuate as a cause of disease.

Denis Rancourt mentioned in many interviews that the dominance hierarchy and how it stresses people is what leads to disease.

https://dissidentvoice.org/2019/01/stability-and-dynamics-of-individual-personality-in-a-dominance-hierarchy/

One thing about cigarettes in the USA, they're loaded with craptastic additives.

I can't smoke a name brand without getting a headache or withdrawal symptoms when stopping.

But with roll your own natural tobacco, no problems.

No withdrawal if I stop smoking for a trip either.

So nicotine is not the addictive part, but the tons of fkin crap they add.

Jon Olsen
Feb 16, 2025

Well, I know that my lungs respond very negatively to smoke, and I hated being on long airline flights when the "non-smoking" area was almost immediately infiltrated by smoke since the air circulates and did not remain in the "smoking" area. but speaking of health, NOte:

Documenting another genocide, and just as denied as the one we know so well. Truth matters! Jon

https://open.substack.com/pub/jamesroguski/p/sacrifice?r=nx7b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

