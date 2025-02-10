Share

I get emails from the uber-conservative (i.e., anti-egalitarian) Hillsdale College, most recently one that starts out with the text I’ve copied below for your reading pleasure. I suggest we pro-egalitarians make use of Hillsdale College to understand just how the anti-egalitarians win over lots of good (and, actually, pro-egalitarian) people to follow the leadership of anti-egalitarians such as Hillsdale College (and the likes of Trump, of course, not to mention the other pro-capitalist politician who have mastered the rhetoric that Hillsdale College uses.)

Please read, or just skim, this Hillsdale College missive, below which I will say a few words.

What strikes me about this propaganda is that it appeals to very good values: wanting peace and not war; wanting not to be drugged into compliance with an anti-democratic regime; wanting real justice instead of fake show trials; and wanting real science instead of lies in the name of science, which is scientism not science.

I notice that the only way that Hillsdale College can appeal to people is by being against the things that egalitarians are also against.

The sophisticated aspect of Hillsdale College’s propaganda lies in what it NEVER says, in other words what it is secretly FOR. Hillsdale College is FOR class inequality, some rich and some poor with the very rich having the real power and being able (and required in order to remain in power) to treat the have-nots like dirt. This is the status quo that Hillsdale College never criticizes. But neither does it come right out and explicitly say it is FOR class inequality. If it did that it would lose most of its followers.

Hillsdale College is essentially promoting the ideology of libertarianism. I wrote “Libertaria: A Libertarian Paradise” to illustrate how libertarianism attracts people but also works in practice to oppress them. Give it a read.

How We Can Win Over the Good People Currently Attracted to the Hillsdale College Pitch

When there is a visible and explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement, most of the people (not all!) who are currently attracted to libertarianism a la Hillsdale College, et al, will eagerly join the egalitarian revolutionary movement because it not only champions what they are against but ALSO what they are FOR. Eighty-six percent of the people attending a pro-Trump rally LOVED this message: