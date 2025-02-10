Examine this Conservative (i.e. , Anti-Egalitarian) Hillsdale College Propaganda to See Its Sophisticated Trick, and How We Can Defeat It
Libertarianism is a trap that lures egalitarians with its anti-Big Government pitch and then makes sure they never abolish class inequality
I get emails from the uber-conservative (i.e., anti-egalitarian) Hillsdale College1, most recently one that starts out with the text I’ve copied below for your reading pleasure. I suggest we pro-egalitarians make use of Hillsdale College to understand just how the anti-egalitarians win over lots of good (and, actually, pro-egalitarian) people to follow the leadership of anti-egalitarians such as Hillsdale College (and the likes of Trump, of course, not to mention the other pro-capitalist politician who have mastered the rhetoric that Hillsdale College uses.)
Please read, or just skim, this Hillsdale College missive, below which I will say a few words.
Totalitarian Novels.
You’ll be able to learn from my boss—and Hillsdale College President—Larry P. Arnn as he teaches this course through four novels: George Orwell’s 1984, Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, Arthur Koestler’s Darkness at Noon, and C.S. Lewis’s That Hideous Strength (my personal favorite of these four).
You’ll find the worlds of these novels are eerily familiar…
Endless wars, a surveillance state, and the distortion of history and truth by the media define not only Oceania—the dystopian world of 1984—but also contemporary America.
The drugged and pleasure-obsessed inhabitants of Brave New World reflect a troubling reality in modern America, where addictions to alcohol, fentanyl, pornography, food, gambling, and even social media are on the rise.
A country stages a show trial for a political figure who fails to conform to ideological orthodoxy—a theme central to Darkness at Noon and a striking parallel to the events of the past several years in American politics.
If you’ve heard experts throw around the phrase “Trust the science,” you may recognize the bureaucratic despotism of N.I.C.E. (National Institute of Co-ordinated Experiments) in That Hideous Strength.
We’re at a turning point in our nation’s history. After decades of far-Left despotism, the American people have said, “ENOUGH!”
And that means—we can stop the totalitarian trends and ideologies in our country before they are entirely and utterly irreversible.
I saw a T-shirt one of our Hillsdale students was sporting this fall, with the clever slogan, “Make 1984 fiction again!” I don’t know about you, but I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment.
What strikes me about this propaganda is that it appeals to very good values: wanting peace and not war; wanting not to be drugged into compliance with an anti-democratic regime; wanting real justice instead of fake show trials; and wanting real science instead of lies in the name of science, which is scientism not science.
I notice that the only way that Hillsdale College can appeal to people is by being against the things that egalitarians are also against.
The sophisticated aspect of Hillsdale College’s propaganda lies in what it NEVER says, in other words what it is secretly FOR. Hillsdale College is FOR class inequality, some rich and some poor with the very rich having the real power and being able (and required in order to remain in power) to treat the have-nots like dirt. This is the status quo that Hillsdale College never criticizes. But neither does it come right out and explicitly say it is FOR class inequality. If it did that it would lose most of its followers.
Hillsdale College is essentially promoting the ideology of libertarianism. I wrote “Libertaria: A Libertarian Paradise” to illustrate how libertarianism attracts people but also works in practice to oppress them. Give it a read.
How We Can Win Over the Good People Currently Attracted to the Hillsdale College Pitch
When there is a visible and explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement, most of the people (not all!) who are currently attracted to libertarianism a la Hillsdale College, et al, will eagerly join the egalitarian revolutionary movement because it not only champions what they are against but ALSO what they are FOR. Eighty-six percent of the people attending a pro-Trump rally LOVED this message:
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement
The reason I’m on their email list is because I once told them I wanted one of their supposedly free pamphlets with a title like “The evil of socialism” or something like that, so I could see what their pitch was. Well, they never sent me the “free” pamphlet, but instead send me a stream of emails now.
Yes tyranny can hide behind many cloaks and libertarianism is one such.Thanks as always John.
Insightful and very well articulated!!