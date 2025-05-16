JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

ReligiousWar4GodWealth4Elites
May 16

The profit-motivated decisions of the rich do not necessarily result in a good level of housing density or in better cities, but very far from it..

Speaking of which, I saw yesterday a detailed and fascinating video about how self-driving cars (now being coercively imposed by the uber-rich on humanity) will turn cities into unlivable hellscapes and will utterly destroy the quality of life for everyone (but will profoundly enrich the rich so are going ahead) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=040ejWnFkj0

