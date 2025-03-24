Share

Despite the well-publicized horror of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, nonetheless more Americans support Israel than support the Palestinians.

Israel relies on censorship to maintain U.S. public support

The above graphic is from my earlier Substack post in which I discuss one of the main reasons Pro-Palestine activists are failing to win over the vast majority of the American public. In that article I mention only briefly the other reason, which is the focus of today’s post, namely that Big $ works hard to prevent anti-Zionist organizations from persuasively refuting the Zionist big lie that causes Americans to support Israel in spite of the appalling Israeli genocidal violence. Specifically, it works to censor any expression of the following KEY FACT, a fact that when heard (as I know from personal experience) causes even initially passionately pro-Israel Jews to do a 180 and switch to becoming anti-Zionist:

KEY FACT

The purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians has never been in any way whatsoever to make Israeli Jews safe. On the contrary, the purpose, as far as the upper class Israelis who control the Israeli government are concerned, has always been to make Palestinians be so angry at Israel that the Israeli government can then easily portray them as an existential threat to Israeli Jews--a bogeyman enemy that wants to kill all Jews. By pretending to protect Israeli Jews from Palestinians the Israeli upper class controls Israeli working class Jews and thereby gets away with severely economically oppressing them and getting rich off of them. [Proof is at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .]

Why Jewish Voice for Peace Expelled Me

One example of this censorship is that the anti-Zionist organization, Jewish Voice for Peace, expelled me immediately after I expressed the above key fact about Zionism at a Boston JVP chapter meeting. I report on this ugly incident in my Substack post here. And I also write about how Big $ is behind this censorship here.

The Zionist leaders know that it is inevitable that many people, including many Jewish people, will be horrified by the extreme Israeli violence against Palestinians, and that nothing can prevent such good people from looking for and joining anti-Zionism organizations. The task for Zionist leaders is, therefore, to make sure that the anti-Zionist organizations people join will censor the KEY FACT and thereby ensure that the anti-Zionist movement will only be able to gain the support in the United States of the minority of people who will support Palestinians and not support Israel even though they wrongly believe the Zionist big lie that Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Jews safe. Furthermore, Zionist leaders try to make the anti-Zionism organizations ineffective by getting them to do things that stupidly attack ordinary Americans in the name of “Pro-Palestine” activism, such as blocking cars on major highways as I discuss here.

A friend of mine (h/t to K.F.) just recently brought to my attention yet more evidence for how Big $ is behind this censorship. Namely, the fact that Jewish Voice for Peace is up to its neck in Big $ funding from billionaires who want to keep Zionism going by ensuring that the good people who oppose Zionism will never express the KEY FACT about Zionism that would win over the vast majority of the population to oppose it, not just the minority who do so today.

This article lists lots of organizations that fund JVP. Here are some of particular interest:

In 2019-2021, the largest known private donations were provided by:

There are other sources showing JVP funding. Here are some.

See the Rockefeller Brothers Fund website here showing the substantial amounts of money it gave to JVP over the years.

Rockefeller funding is also reported by NBC News here:

“Other groups have backing from major U.S. foundations. IfNotNow, an organization with the stated aim to “end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system,” was awarded $100,000 during the past five years by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a decades-old philanthropy based in New York. The fund has awarded close to a half-million dollars over the same period to Jewish Voice for Peace, another Palestinian rights organization.” [My emphasis]

Why is support for Palestinians greater among younger Americans than older ones?

Editor’s note (27th March, 2024): After this article was published, the Pew Research Centre conducted a study on this topic. It found that young respondents in opt-in online polls such as YouGov’s were far more likely to say the Holocaust was a myth than were those surveyed by other methods, and that in general, young and Hispanic participants in such polls are unusually prone to providing “bogus” answers that do not reflect their true views.

On December 5th, for over five hours, lawmakers grilled the presidents of elite universities in a congressional hearing about antisemitism on college campuses. In one of the testiest exchanges a Republican congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” violates university rules. It is “context-dependent”, replied Liz Magill, the president of the University of Pennsylvania. Clips of the exchange went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Yad Vashem, a Holocaust museum and research centre, issued a condemnation and stressed the importance of “raising awareness about the history of antisemitism and the Holocaust”.

Image: The Economist

A new poll from YouGov/The Economist suggests that Yad Vashem has its work cut out. Young Americans—or at least the subset of them who take part in surveys—appear to be remarkably ignorant about one of modern history’s greatest crimes. Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%).

NBC News reports:

A nationwide survey released Wednesday shows a "worrying lack of basic Holocaust knowledge" among adults under 40, including over 1 in 10 respondents who did not recall ever having heard the word "Holocaust" before. The survey, touted as the first 50-state survey of Holocaust knowledge among millennials and Generation Z, showed that many respondents were unclear about the basic facts of the genocide. Sixty-three percent of those surveyed did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, and over half of those thought the death toll was fewer than 2 million. Over 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos were established during World War II, but nearly half of U.S. respondents could not name a single one.

The only reason Americans support Israel despite the obvious horror of its genocidal violence is because:

They wrongly believe the mass media’s lie that says the conflict is between “the Jews whose defender is the state of Israel” versus “the Palestinians whose military is Hamas, which aims to kill Jews just because they are Jews” and They want to be on the side of the descendants of the survivors of the Holocaust, and not on the side that wants to kill them.

This is why young Americans support Israel more than older ones: it is because they think the Holocaust is a myth or they just don’t know about it as much older Americans do and consequently are not sufficiently sympathetic to “the Jews” to overlook the horror of Israel’s genocidal violence and declare that they oppose it.

They thus support the Palestinians DESPITE wrongly believing the Zionist lie that Israel is the defender of—“the state of”— ordinary Jews. They don’t know why there is a Jewish state and they don’t know that there should not be a Jewish state. They simply don’t have the knowledge of the Holocaust that would make them, like older Americans, ignore the suffering of Palestinians and keep supporting Israel.

Imagine, however, how much MORE effective they would be in persuading older Americans also to support the Palestinians, if they knew—which they presently do not, because of the censorship—that Israeli (Zionist) violence is actually not for making working class Israeli Jews safe at all but (as the KEY FACT shows) on the contrary for enabling Israeli billionaires to oppress working class Israeli Jews.

The Pro-Palestine Movement Cannot Rely on Ignorance of the Holocaust If It Intends to Win

Since the Holocaust is NOT a myth and it is not possible or even desirable to persuade most Americans that the Holocaust is a myth, and since horror at the Holocaust and sympathy for Jews who are descendants of survivors of the Holocaust are perfectly reasonable and even admirable feelings, it follows that the ONLY way to persuade the VAST majority of Americans to oppose Zionism is to inform them of the KEY FACT (spelled out above) so that they will know that the way to support ordinary working class Israeli Jews is to OPPOSE Zionism, not support it. Just as the way to have supported the poor whites of the American South when the racist Jim Crow laws existed was to have OPPOSED those racist laws, not to have supported them, as MLK, Jr. carefully explained in his 1965 Selma, Alabama speech that you can both listen to and read here. (Note that MLK, Jr.’s message has been totally censored in the United States, for the same reason the KEY FACT about Zionism is censored.)

The reason Big $ funds the anti-Zionism organizations is to ensure that they will not express the KEY FACT (read that it is the case that virtually all U.S. anti-Zionism orgnizations censor the Key Fact here) and in this way make sure that lots of Americans will keep supporting Israel no matter what, and that the U.S. government will thus be able to keep supporting Zionism, without which support Zionism would be dead in the water.