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If you want to be truly and consistently on the side of the have-nots, people like the wonderful egalitarian man shown above, then you need to avoid falling for ruling class BS propaganda, such as “Israel made us do it.”

Ever wonder who are the biggest donors to AIPAC, the Israel lobby? I answer that question in great detail below.

More and more lately we’re hearing pundits tell us that Israel controls the United States, that “Congress is Israeli occupied territory,” that Trump is Bibi’s (Netanyahu’s) puppet, that the U.S. is waging war on Iran only because Israel tells it to. This is BS!!

I explain how it is BS in my recent post, “The True Relation Between the U.S. and Israel Is Not What Tucker Carlson Says It Is.”

Brian Berletic explains how it is BS in his recent video that I present and discuss here.

As I have written earlier, the Israel lobby’s power comes from the American ruling class. The American ruling class USES the Israel lobby (AIPAC) to control congress persons who might deviate from the ruling class’s policy of supporting Israel, a policy the the American ruling class pursues for its own very rational (though evil) purposes, some of which are explained in the leaflet (written back around 2008) shown in this footnote. It also uses AIPAC to propagandize the American public with its pro-Israel lies, the key lie being that the Israeli government uses violence against Palestinians for purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. As I prove here and here and here, the Israeli government is a government of Israeli billionaires and it has nothing but contempt for ordinary Israeli Jews whom it controls with the bogeyman enemy—Palestinians—that it creates by its ethnic cleansing and hyper oppression of Palestinians.

WHO FUNDS AIPAC—THE ISRAEL LOBBY?

The answer is, RICH AMERICANS!

A Google AI search for “Who funds AIPAC” returns this:

AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) is funded by private donations from American citizens, primarily pro-Israel donors, rather than foreign governments. It raises money from a wide network of members to support bipartisan political candidates who advocate for strong U.S.-Israel ties, contributing to a substantial pro-Israel lobbying budget.

A Google AI search for “Who are the bigest donors to AIPAC” returns this:

AIPAC’s largest donors represent a significant cross-section of the American business and financial elite, including billionaires from the real estate, private equity, and professional sports sectors

Top Individual and Family Donors

Key figures identified as major contributors include:

Daniel Sundheim

: Founder of investment firm D1 Capital Partners, who pledged $2 million in 2023.

Milton Cooper

: Executive Chairman of Kimco Realty, with a $1 million pledge in 2023.

Tony Ressler

: Co-founder of Ares and owner of the Atlanta Hawks, who pledged $1 million in 2023.

Jonathan Gray

: President of Blackstone Group, with a $1 million pledge in 2023.

Jan Koum

: WhatsApp co-founder, reported as one of the world’s largest donors to Jewish causes, including AIPAC.

Josh Harris

: Co-founder of Apollo Global Management and owner of several sports teams, with a $500,000 pledge.

Julie Platt

: Chair of Jewish Federations of North America, who pledged $500,000.

Bernie Marcus

: Home Depot co-founder, noted for his substantial support of pro-Israel causes and AIPAC-affiliated efforts.

Paul Singer

: Founder of Elliott Management, who has funded various AIPAC-linked activities.

Go here to see the list shown below of the top donors to AIPAC, with the state in the United States (NOT ISRAEL!)where each and every one of the top 127 donors live.

AIPAC gets its money and its power from the American billionaire class.

Israel itself only persists as a Zionist project because the American billionaire class WANTS it to do so.

If you don’t understand this, then you don’t understand how the world works; you don’t understand that oppressive ruling classes control their have-nots with bogeyman enemies that, if necessary, they invent for that purpose, as I show (citing examples over the last millennia and all over the world) in my article here. Only people who don’t understand this fall for BS theories about a tiny little country called Israel supposedly controlling the huge nation called the United States. Only such people believe absurdities such as a tail (Israel) wags the dog (U.S.) Tails don’t wag dogs!

The American billionaire ruling class knows that it is inflicting pain and suffering on working class Americans that is causing them to grow more and more angry. It knows that if the war on Iran turns out (as is very likely) to be a disaster with nothing even plausibly to justify the enormous cost in treasure and also likely American lives, then this anger will increase enormously. The American ruling class wants to make sure that this anger is not directed at itself. This is why it is promoting the idea that “Israel made us do it.” It’s just another lie to protect the billionaires from the working class. Don’t fall for it!