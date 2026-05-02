JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
4h

I’m sitting here reading about Pol Pot and Mao and then get hit with this. Totalitarianism isn’t the way, brother. There’s absolutely nothing egalitarian about hierarchies

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