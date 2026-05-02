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This wonderful egalitarian woman wants society to be with the rich REALLY removed from power and with REALLY real, not fake, democracy and with REALLY no rich and no poor. How can we make it be this way for real? This is what we need to be talking about.

Although the rich don’t want us to know it, the vast majority of people—the have-nots—would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor; this is what I call egalitarian revolution. You can verify this for yourself, as I have done and written about here, where you can see videos of me doing random person-on-the-street interviews and much else.

Because most people would love an egalitarian revolution, some organizations that in fact have no actual egalitarian revolutionary intention nonetheless say things designed to appeal to people who do want an egalitarian revolution.

Here are some examples:

Without a clear and explicit vision of what we are FOR, we will never win what we are for.

The rich understand this perfectly well, which is why they don’t fear—may even promote—organizations that use vague phrases designed to appeal to those who want a real egalitarian revolution. Failure to promote a huge public discussion about what exactly we are for—not just vague phrases—is what keeps us on what I call, and have written about here, the TREADMILL OF DEFEAT.

The have-nots in Spain, for three years (1936-9), gained the real power in a quarter of Spain and set about shaping society by their egalitarian values. I wrote here about how this was only possible because for decades prior to 1936 they conducted a huge public discussion about what exactly was their goal, a vision of how REALLY to make society be one with no rich and no poor and with genuine democracy. We need to do the same thing! That is why I created the egalitarian revolutionary website, PDRBoston.org, with articles about the egalitarian goal such as this main one, “What Is Egalitarianism?”, as well as lots of articles about why it is possible to win this goal, and how to identify and overcome the divide-and-rule strategies of the rich. I am confident these articles will help you to have fruitful conversations with others, no matter for whom they voted, as long as they want what most people want: to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.