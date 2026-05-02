Ever Notice How Organizations Purporting to Be for Removing the Rich from Power Never Talk about What that Would Actually MEAN?
From Bernie Sanders's 'Our Revolution' to the Socialist and Marxist parties, they never talk about it, which shows they have no real aim to do it.
This wonderful egalitarian woman wants society to be with the rich REALLY removed from power and with REALLY real, not fake, democracy and with REALLY no rich and no poor. How can we make it be this way for real? This is what we need to be talking about.
Although the rich don’t want us to know it, the vast majority of people—the have-nots—would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor; this is what I call egalitarian revolution. You can verify this for yourself, as I have done and written about here, where you can see videos of me doing random person-on-the-street interviews and much else.
Because most people would love an egalitarian revolution, some organizations that in fact have no actual egalitarian revolutionary intention nonetheless say things designed to appeal to people who do want an egalitarian revolution.
Here are some examples:
Our Revolution (Bernie Sanders’s organization) has its website here. Go to it, explore it to your heart’s content, and you will find not a single word expressing the aim of making our society one in which there are no rich and no poor. Oh yes, the site has rhetoric, such as “Defund Oligarchy with Our Revolution,” designed to appeal to people who want no rich and no poor. But there is nary a word about how their “defunding the oligarchy” comes even close to having no rich and no poor. Our Revolution merely wants to end Trump-style corruption (grifting) and to make the billionaires pay a modest fee (a tax lower, actually, than what they had to pay under the Eisenhower administration) for the right to keep on treating the have-nots like dirt. If Our Revolution gets what it actually aims for, then there will still be billionaires with far more money, and hence far more power in society, than ordinary people.
Democratic Socialists of America, on its website here, writes of itself: “The Democratic Socialists of America is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 100,000 members and chapters in all 50 states. We believe that working people should run both the economy and society democratically to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few.” As with Our Revolution, one can explore the DSA website all one wishes and never find any discussion about how “working people should run both the economy and society.” DSA does not talk about key questions such as:
Should society be based on money, on buying and selling things, or rather, as egalitarians say, on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need”?
Should some people be allowed to be much richer than others, which (in a society based on money where money is power) means having much more political power than others)? Egalitarians say no!
Should people who want class inequality (some rich and some poor) be allowed to vote and be part of the government? (Egalitarians say no, for the reason discussed here.)
Should egalitarians in a local community have to obey laws written by a governmental body of so-called “representatives” from which they are excluded? (Egalitarians say no, for the reason discussed here.)
The Communist Party USA, according to a Google search, “is generally recognized as the oldest and, with a claimed 5,000 members, the largest formally recognized Marxist-Leninist party in the U.S. today.” Exactly the same thing that I say above about the DSA website is also true of the CP-USA website here.
There are other Marxist-Leninist parties, some of them pro-Trotsky in contrast to the CP-USA, and some of them pro-Stalin and anti-Trotsky. Go to their websites (here are some: FSP, SWP (Militant), PLP ) and one will find the same is true of them as of the DSA and CP-USA websites: there is no discussion about how ACTUALLY to ensure that ordinary people with egalitarian values (described here) have the real power in society and shape all of society by their egalitarian values and prevent those with contrary values from gaining power (see “How Can Abuse of Power be Prevented?”) over ordinary people as happened in the Soviet Union (read about it here) and in China today (read about it here.) Though Marxist parties differ from each other in various ways, what they share in common—Marxism—is the problem, as I discuss here.
Without a clear and explicit vision of what we are FOR, we will never win what we are for.
The rich understand this perfectly well, which is why they don’t fear—may even promote—organizations that use vague phrases designed to appeal to those who want a real egalitarian revolution. Failure to promote a huge public discussion about what exactly we are for—not just vague phrases—is what keeps us on what I call, and have written about here, the TREADMILL OF DEFEAT.
The have-nots in Spain, for three years (1936-9), gained the real power in a quarter of Spain and set about shaping society by their egalitarian values. I wrote here about how this was only possible because for decades prior to 1936 they conducted a huge public discussion about what exactly was their goal, a vision of how REALLY to make society be one with no rich and no poor and with genuine democracy. We need to do the same thing! That is why I created the egalitarian revolutionary website, PDRBoston.org, with articles about the egalitarian goal such as this main one, “What Is Egalitarianism?”, as well as lots of articles about why it is possible to win this goal, and how to identify and overcome the divide-and-rule strategies of the rich. I am confident these articles will help you to have fruitful conversations with others, no matter for whom they voted, as long as they want what most people want: to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
I’m sitting here reading about Pol Pot and Mao and then get hit with this. Totalitarianism isn’t the way, brother. There’s absolutely nothing egalitarian about hierarchies