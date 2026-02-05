Share

This video is mainly about how there were many good Catholic priests on the side of the oppressed in Latin America who adopted what they called liberation theology, and how the U.S. government and Latin American oppressive rulers created and promoted evangelical churches to counter the efforts of those good Catholics.

The person speaking in the video is a former evangelical who learned the sordid truth and is hence focused on exposing the horrible role of the evangelical churches, so he does not speak in this video about the fact that the Catholic popes also used their power to suppress and eventually eliminate the liberation theology religious organizations inside the Catholic church (although at the very end he mentions briefly that some Catholics unfortunately “lean right.”

By the way, I wrote about Christian Zionism in an earlier post titled, “Yes, There are Lots of Christian Zionists in the U.S. In SPITE of that Fact, We Can STILL Force the U.S. Government to Stop Supporting Israel. Here’s Why & How. Do not despair just because the Christian Zionist, Mike Huckabee, is likely to be confirmed as Ambassador to Israel.”

But wait! There’s more.

Watch this former insider of the Ukraine Maidan (pro-Nazi) revolution tell the truth about it.

And watch this man (h/t K.F.) say many true things about the illegal immigrants, including the usually censored KEY FACT (which I prove here in great detail) that U.S. billionaires have forced them to have to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive.