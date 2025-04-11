Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The AfD leaders are shown above in this article, which fears to mention Ukraine. But it is well known that the AfD opposes the West’s war against Russia. Wikipedia, in its anti-Russia style, reports “A large part of the right-wing populist and far-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) supports Russia, its foreign policy, and its allies.”

Curious, is it not? The AfD is denounced as “far-right” (and we know what THAT is supposed to mean in Germany, right?) because it takes the side of Russia in its war against the Kiev military that is riddled with swastika-displaying soldiers (such as the Azov battalion).

Opposition among ordinary people in Europe to the Western war against Russia in Ukraine is growing every day. Election results keep indicating this throughout Europe.

Yet European leaders fanatically refuse to admit that Russia has essentially already won the war and that Ukraine’s only choice now is either to surrender on Russian terms and hope to maintain some kind of Ukrainian state, or else refuse to surrender and see Russia take over all of Ukraine or at least all that it wants to take over. There is no other choice because the Russian military force is vastly stronger than the Ukraine/NATO force.

Europe is heading into a recession because it no longer has cheap gas from Russia. Furthermore it may no longer have the United States market (if Trump’s tariffs go into effect) in which to easily sell its goods.

Harvard International Review reports:

Yet European leaders keep talking about increasing military spending in order to keep fighting Russia.

Forbes reports:

Europe’s rulers are arrogantly talking about cutting welfare and pensions and so forth in order to rearm for the war against Russia. The Guardian reports:

Living within our self-imposed straitjacket, our rearming will be paid for by cuts to aid, benefits and most departments,…

The Telegraph reports:

Push is going to come to shove. The ordinary people of Europe are not going to let themselves be sacrificed to the absurd and immoral anti-Russia-war aims of their arrogant and elitist leaders.

If the European leaders do not voluntarily step down (and it’s not likely they will) then they will be brought down by the people of Europe one way or another. Just as the people of Russia brought down the arrogant and elitist Czar and the arrogant and elitist liberals who replaced him.

At least this is more likely than not, in my opinion. Most people are egalitarians who want peace, not unjust wars.