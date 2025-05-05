JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
May 5, 2025

I have the Graeber and Wenslow book in hardcover, it's magisterial and a favorite!

Teotihuacan is one of the most fascinating places on earth!

Reply
Share
Bobby Artwood's avatar
Bobby Artwood
May 5, 2025

later they say the Harappan/Indus script is as yet undeciphered.

Maybe an internet crowd effort could do it?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture