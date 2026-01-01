Share

Egalitarians say most people want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Non-egalitarians never even advocate this egalitarian revolutionary aim, never mind tell the truth about how it is what most people want.

Egalitarians point to the fact that the rich censor any and all expressions of the egalitarian revolutionary aim in the mass, and alternative, media they control. Non-egalitarians ignore this key fact and instead call for “protecting diversity” in our media, never acknowledging that the diversity they praise excludes expression of the egalitarian revolutionary aim.

Egalitarians explain that Israeli government violence against Palestinians has never been for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, but rather for the purpose of enabling the billionaire rulers of Israel to make Palestinians a bogeyman enemy with which to control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli JEWISH working class. Nobody else points this out.

Egalitarians explain that the American billionaire class (using both political parties) has for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. Nobody else explains this in order to persuade the good people who currently support ICE instead to be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and angry at the billionaires who have been forcing huge waves of them to enter the U.S. illegally.

Egalitarians explain that racial discrimination against non-whites has always been for the purpose of enabling the ruling class to destroy solidarity among all races of working class people, and thereby to oppress ALL races of working class people. Egalitarians refute the bogus idea of “white privilege” that wrongly says working class whites benefit from racial discrimination against non-whites. MLK, Jr. explained this and the rich killed him for it. Since then nobody with a substantial audience says it, not even Cornel West.

Here are more than 100 Giant ruling class lies. Who besides egalitarians refutes them?