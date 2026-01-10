Share

If you are an egalitarian with an egalitarian vision of how our society ought to be, then you know that our society ought to be one in which the rich have been removed from power and there is real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Knowing this, you know right away that people in the mass and alternative media who never talk about the fact that our society is NOT the way it ought to be are simply propagandists for the anti-egalitarian status quo and should therefore be distrusted.

In contrast, if you are not an egalitarian and you have no egalitarian vision of how our society ought to be, then you will have no way of knowing that the people in the mass and alternative media who may very well call for this or that modest reform of the anti-egalitarian status quo are simply anti-egalitarian propagandists not to be trusted.

If you are an egalitarian, therefore, you do not need to know all the gory details about how the CIA controls the mass media in order to see clearly right away that the mass media are anti-egalitarian propaganda.

In contrast, if you are not an egalitarian, then you may indeed need to know all the gory details about the CIA’s Mockingbird program to understand that you’re getting pro-ruling class propaganda on your TV screen.

Here’s a curious fact.

There are people who work hard to expose the CIA Mockingbird program, such as Kevin Shipp and the hosts of Redacted on this video:

But they do not criticize the status quo for being anti-egalitarian. Why not?

Good question.

The moral of this story

We need to judge social commenters and critics on the basis of whether or not they advocate egalitarian revolution, not on the basis of whether or not they expose this or that nefarious secret thing that the CIA (or equivalent) does.

Likewise, we need to judge ALL people on the basis of whether they help, or hinder, efforts to make society be more egalitarian. We don’t need to know “who is secretly in control of the world” to tell if a person helps or hinders our effort to make things be more egalitarian. For example, it’s not hard to determine who says “No!” to a poor child’s egalitarian request to enjoy a fun weekend excursion on Jeff Bezos’s yacht, right?

Those who focus, however, on trying to determine “who is secretly in control of the world” don’t accomplish anything particularly useful. In contrast, those who build the egalitarian revolutionary movement DO accomplish something very useful; they discover, for starters, who is friend and who is foe. And they get the ball rolling to one day truly remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, the accomplishment of which will render the people “who secretly control the world”—whoever they happen to be—powerless.