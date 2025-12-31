Share

If you don’t yet understand how the ruling class uses Big Lies and censorship of the Key Truths to pit good people (yes, good!) against each other with social issues (e.g. Israel/Palestine, illegal immigration, CRT, etc.) then please read my explanation of this here.

The first point of today’s post is this. Egalitarians refute these Big Lies and break the censorship of these Key Truths. We do this in order to defeat the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy and create unity of virtually all the have-nots against the ruling class. In contrast the Left does not do this. Instead, the Left takes one side in the bogus ruling-class-created framework and accuses those who take the other side of being innately bad people: racist or transphobic or homophobic or selfish or pro-capitalist, etc.

Egalitarians identify exactly why good people happen to support a bad thing, and we then identify what false facts these good people believe, on the basis of which they conclude (from their positive values!) that the morally right thing is to support the bad thing. Egalitarians investigate these false facts and find evidence to refute them and on that basis make PERSUASIVE arguments that actually cause good people to change their mind and oppose the bad thing they formerly supported. See an example of this in my article about Israel here, which proves that Israeli leaders’ purpose in treating Palestinians like dirt never had and does not have today anything whatsoever with making Israeli Jews safe, but on the contrary is about enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli JEWISH working class.

Search all you want and you will never find a leftist article making this KEY point that unites the vast majority of BOTH “pro-Palestine” and “pro-Israel” people. Never!

Here’s something else that egalitarians do that the Left never does. Egalitarians articulate a vision of the GOOD society that we aim to create. We call it egalitarianism.

We talk about how such an egalitarian society can be genuinely democratic with no rich and no poor (see an article about this here) and we talk about how an economy with no rich and no poor can work, without centralized planning or any centralized authoritarian power (see an article about this here.)

Search all you want and you will never find a leftist article describing the GOOD society that it is for. All you may read in a leftist article are vague boiler-plate sentences about the workers owning the means of production and the state being a state of the working class. The notion that people with egalitarian values and aims in a local community ought to be the SOVEREIGN authority in that community is totally absent; leftists for the most part do not even agree with that key egalitarian idea that is the basis of genuine democracy (as I explain further here and here.)

When it comes to movements for social change,

Egalitarians talk about why we should abolish the use of money. See an article about this here. The Left never advocates abolishing the use of money. The closest it ever comes is when Karl Marx, in his Critique of the Gotha Program, says:

"In a higher phase of communist society, after the enslaving subordination of the individual to the division of labor, and therewith also the antithesis between mental and physical labor, has vanished; after labor has become not only a means of life but life's prime want; after the productive forces have also increased with the all-around development of the individual, and all the springs of co-operative wealth flow more abundantly -- only then can the narrow horizon of bourgeois right be crossed in its entirety and society inscribe on its banners: From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs!"

This “higher phase of communist society” is in the FAR future, and in the meantime Marxists OPPOSE “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs!” and hence oppose the abolition of money, because the abolition of money means basing the economy on “From each according…”

This is why when Marxists are in power there continues to be some rich (very rich!) and some poor (very poor!) as was the case in Russia (read about it here) and today in China with its obvious billionaire class.

Egalitarians view ordinary people as having the positive values and aims that should shape all of society. The Left, in contrast, views ordinary people as being brainwashed by capitalism and in need of having their values and aims CHANGED by the Left.

This is why the Left annoys most people. People are annoyed, even angered, by the condescending view the Left has of them. The Left, for example, never appeals to people on the basis of their positive values (read about these values here) because the Left does not believe ordinary people have positive values, being—as the Left believes—brainwashed by capitalism. Instead the Left appeals to ordinary people on the basis of what is in their material interest. People very understandably are angered at this implication that all they care about is their material (selfish) interest and not what is morally right versus morally wrong.

The reason the rich remain in power is to a great extent that the there is not yet a large egalitarian revolutionary movement; instead there is only the Left, which is no threat whatsoever to the rich remaining in power. As I demonstrate in the previously linked article of mine here, the Left is a ‘useful idiot’ that the billionaire class loves.