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This wonderful egalitarian man stands on the side of billions of other people on the planet who share his same egalitarian values. The anti-egalitarian ruling classes of the world—tiny minorities of the world population—stay in power over us by pitting egalitarians against each other with bogeyman enemies and bogeyman wars, as I discuss in great detail here.

As I was handing out the sticker (shown below) to people on the street in my neighborhood recently, I encountered

a man who, in a conversation about lots of topics, told me that he expected China would be invading the United States with tanks in the near future. He asked me what I thought about that.

There wasn’t time to give a long answer so I said simply, “If China invades us with tanks I will join the fight against them, but I doubt China intends to do that.”

My Five-Point Egalitarian Take on the Possible Coming U.S. War With China

The first point to make about China is that China, just like the United States (and Russia and the other BRICS nations and Western nations and most if not all other nations today) is a dictatorship of the rich with an oppressive ruling class that treats the have-nots like dirt. I have written about how the United States ruling billionaire class treats the American have-nots like dirt here. And I invite you to read in some detail about how the Chinese ruling class (the Communist Party of China) treats the Chinese have-nots like dirt in this footnote.

The second point is that the vast majority of the Chinese people—the Chinese have-nots—feel no hostility whatsoever to the vast majority of the American people—the American have-nots. Were the have-nots of the world in power instead of the oppressive rich, there would be no reason at all to fear a war of Chinese people against American people. I discuss why this is so in some detail in this footnote.

The third point is that the reason some Americans fear a Chinese tank invasion is because the American ruling billionaire class has for many years now been doing and saying things to make Americans fear China as a frightening (I would say bogeyman) enemy. To understand the actual purpose of this warmongering, read here about why oppressors need to be at war with a bogeyman enemy.

The fourth point is that, even with the world being as it unfortunately is today with the rich in power over the have-nots, there is no reason to believe that the Chinese government intends to invade the United States. What there is reason to believe is that the U.S. government will use the U.S. navy to try to block shipments of things to and from China to weaken China economically (which will be the PR explanation) and to create a war mentality in the American public so that our rulers will be able to label anything we do that they don’t like (such as resisting the way they oppress us) as “un-patriotic” (which will be the real purpose.)

Another purpose of the war against BOGEYMAN China is to enable the rich to get even richer with government-paid (at taxpayer expense) “national defense” boondoggles:

CNN — US military officials are scrambling to develop a “Golden Dome” defense system that can protect the country from long-range missile strikes and have been told by the White House that no expense will be spared in order to fulfill one of President Donald Trump’s top Pentagon priorities, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. “Golden Dome” is the Trump administration’s attempt to rebrand vague plans for developing a missile defense system akin to Israel’s Iron Dome. At a time the Pentagon is looking to cut budgets, the Trump administration has ordered military officials to ensure future funding for “Golden Dome” is reflected in new budget estimates for 2026 to 2030 – but the system itself remains undefined beyond a name, the sources said.

The war against bogeyman Russia was good (for the billionaires) while it lasted, but alas all good things must come to an end. Now our billionaires just can’t wait to get the warmongering re-booted against bogeyman China.

The fifth point is that to end this warmongering we need to remove the warmongers from power. As I write about here, for U.S. rulers world peace is their greatest FEAR.