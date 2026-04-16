JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
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I don’t think China is the enemy of the US in any real way. All of our manufacturing is there.

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