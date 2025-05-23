Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Leave a comment

Share

The Supreme Court was about to weigh in on so-called (read below why I use that phrase) “Separation of Church and State” as reported in this Kansas City Star article, but instead failed to make a decision with a 4-4 deadlock due to one recusal.

In an egalitarian society with genuine democracy as I discuss here , the whole notion of “separation of church and state” would be a non-issue. Here’s why.

Consider the hypothetical local community of, say, Brixton in an egalitarian society.

The Brixton local assembly of egalitarians (read who has a right to be a member of it in this footnote) and ONLY this assembly has the right to make the laws and policies that everybody in the local community of Brixton must obey; there is no higher governmental or other body with this authority.

The Brixton local assembly of egalitarians determines what laws or policies the people who work in a Brixton school (the teachers and others who work there and the parents of the students who attend it) must abide by as they democratically among themselves decide what to teach and how to teach it.

If the Brixton local assembly of egalitarians does not object and the people in the school want to teach X, then they can teach X. Period. If the teaching of X offends some people in Brixton, then egalitarians in the local assembly—people who, don’t forget, value mutual aid and fairness and the Golden Rule generally—being reasonable people may decide X should not be taught. Or perhaps a mutually agreeable compromise will be reached in which, say, they teach about X but not advocate X. Or perhaps they teach X in one school but not in another school. In either case, what egalitarians decide has nothing to do with any “Separation of Church and State” principle.

X could very well be an idea that is what we could call a religious idea, even an idea of one specific religion. If egalitarians want to teach it and it doesn’t violate the values of mutual aid and fairness and the Golden Rule to do so, then they can teach it.

Local communities are different. In some local communities none of the egalitarians would object to the teaching of X. In other local communities some egalitarians would object to the teaching of X. So, in one local community they would teach X and in the other they would not teach X.

Let’s now assume for the sake of argument that the egalitarians teach X.

But what if X is HORRIBLE!?

If the local assembly of some OTHER community, say Chestertown, decides that the teaching of X is so anti-egalitarian and so oppressive or dangerous to an egalitarian society that the teaching of X in Brixton ought to be prevented, then the Chestertown local assembly (and any other local assemblies that agree with it) has/have a perfect right to tell the Brixton local assembly that it must prohibit the teaching of X and that if it does not do so then Chestertown (and other communities who agree with it) will consider that the local assembly of Brixton is NOT REALLY an assembly of egalitarians and will do whatever it takes, including using force and even violence if necessary, to stop the teaching of X.

Depending on how the conflict is resolved and how much force or violence is required to resolve it, this conflict could even develop into a civil war similar to what happened in the United States when there was a Civil War over the question of whether slavery was or was not permissible.

When such conflicts cannot be resolved peaceably by both sides coming to some mutual compromise agreement, then one side will prevail over the other by having greater force (or its credible threat), and THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT THE TRULY EGALITARIAN SIDE WILL WIN. We can only hope that the egalitarians will win, with that hope based on the fact that egalitarians are the vast majority of people.

This is the best that we can hope for, and it has nothing whatsoever to do with “Separation of Church and State.”

The “Separation of Church and State” principle is a BOGUS principle and of no actual benefit.

Here’s why “separation of church and state” is a bogus principle (a topic I have written about at greater length earlier here.)

You (and most other people) dear reader no doubt believe that murder (killing somebody for a purely selfish reason not at all for self-defense or to protect other innocent people) is morally wrong and should be illegal. Whatever reason you have for believing murder is immoral and should be illegal, whatever authority you may cite (God? the Bible? the Quran? the Great Spirit?) for justifying your belief, one thing is for sure: you do NOT base your belief that murder is immoral and should be illegal on the fact that a majority of people somewhere in some secular government voted to make it illegal, right? Surely if the secular (meaning separated from any notion of God or Holy Scripture, etc., and deriving its authority based ONLY on majority votes of the citizens) government where you lived voted by an honest majority vote to make murder legal, you would STILL object, right?

But on what grounds would you object? A secular government made a perfectly valid (according to the Separation of Church and State principle) decision to make murder legal. The ONLY grounds on which you could object would be that the Separation of Church and State principle is bogus. And you would be right to object on these grounds!

The fact is that a supposedly “secular” government that purports to be separate from “Church” and church-like beliefs is never separated from moral values that many people defend by citing Church-type authority.

The most supposedly secular government in the world will still legislate based on notions about what values should shape society, and notions about what values should shape society are religious notions. People may legislate based on “The Divine Right of Kings” or even, as the U.S. Declaration of Independence written by the champions of “separation of church and state” put it (in their FIRST sentence!), “the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God,” but one way or another the supposedly secular government will reflect essentially religious, church-like, beliefs.

This is why there cannot be, in practice, any real “separation of Church and State” and why the concept is a bogus one.

Egalitarians have, and will always have, notions about what values should shape society, notions that some will legitimize by citing a holy scripture or a belief about God or something that is a religious and not a secular idea. They will believe these values should shape society even if somewhere there is a majority of people saying otherwise and arguing that “Religion must be kept out of politics.” Nothing will change this.

Why do our rulers tout the “Separation of Church and State” Bogus Principle So Vehemently?

Here’s why our rich upper class rulers tout “Separation of Church and State.” Our rulers do in fact have a notion about what values should shape society. They believe that anti-egalitarian values should shape society. They believe that the value of class inequality with some rich and some poor should shape society. They believe that the value of the few dominating the many should shape society. They believe that the value of pitting ordinary people against each other—with lies and unfair practices such as racial discrimination—in order for a wealthy and privileged and powerful upper class to control them (i.e., the value of “competition”) should shape society. They really do believe this; it is their “morality”—a bad one!—as I discuss in some detail here.

But our rulers dare not say publicly what the actual ‘moral’ values are that they think should shape society and should determine governmental legislation. Oh no! That would let the cat out of the bag. People would rise up in anger.

So, what our rulers in their infinite wisdom do is this. They say publicly that their government (yes, it is theirs, not ours) is a secular government based on separation of church and state and that it therefore does only what a majority of citizens want it to do without being obliged to follow any particular religious moral belief. This distracts attention from what are the ACTUAL ‘moral’ beliefs and values—bad ones!—by which our rulers shape our society. Don’t let them get away with this!

Further Reading

"Democracy versus Sharia"

"The Myth of Religious Violence"* by Karen Armstrong, with historical perspective on the idea of separation of church and state