JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
May 4, 2025Edited

There is a wonderful narrative film made about this that I saw twice at African film festivals:

'Quilombo' (1984) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091816/

Now available on Amazon Prime.

Many similar societies (called 'Maroons') of escaped slaves formed all over the Americas and the Caribbean and they survived up until the 19th cent. when the might of industrialization and emancipation movements caused their dissolution.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
JAS's avatar
JAS
May 4, 2025

Imagine John, if such a egalitarian state was declared in a region without a widespread acceptance of its principles, the State would attack it with lies and propaganda in all manner of ways. A major step forwatd would be to withdraw acceptance of State rule by not voting for our slavery.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture