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This wonderful egalitarian woman knows what we really need to make our society be one with a positive culture. See hundreds more people like her here, all in my Brighton neighborhood.

I recently watched this video (shown below) by Amala Ekpunobi, a person some of whose other videos I have watched in the past. Ekpunobi is a conservative middle class woman who critiques American cultural goings-on from that perspective. She is absolutely not an egalitarian expressing egalitarian values and aims.

I am not praising Ekpunobi’s recent video about “black fatique”; instead I am using it. (Click here to see that there are LOTS of other videos about the same topic, by the way.) I am merely using her video as a way to invite you, my readers, to watch her video—all of it if you can—and then think about the cause-and-effects that Ekpunobi avoids talking about. Why do the things that upset her happen? Who benefits from the conditions that make them happen? Would these things happen in an egalitarian society with no class inequality not to mention no racist discrimination against black people?

I believe that the answers to such questions shed light on how much we, the have-nots, are suffering culturally as well as materially, from the fact that we live in a dictatorship of the rich. Think about how much better and different our lives would be in an egalitarian society compared to the lives seen in Ekpunobi’s video.

When I thought about this I wrote the following paragraph in my article, “Freedom and Egalitarianism”:

“Only in an egalitarian society are people free to enjoy the benefits of living in a society where people trust and help each other in a way that is simply impossible when there is class inequality and the upper class needs to pit people against each other to control them to make them accept their position at the bottom of an unequal society.”

Please provide your thoughts on this topic in the comments, where I hope there will be a fruitful conversation. Thank you.

I also invite you to read and comment on an article I wrote a while back that is related to this “black fatigue” issue: “Yes. Let’s Talk about Black on Black Crime.”