The apparent lack of any Venezuelan military resistance to Trump’s kidnapping operation is revealing. And yes, the Venezuelan military did in fact have appropriate weapons it could have used against the U.S. helicopters, etc. The most obvious explanation is that the Venezuelan military leadership had been bought off by the CIA prior to the kidnapping of Maduro on January 3. What other explanation is there? This is similar to how the anti-Assad forces bought off Syria president Assad’s military force resulting in the recent overthrow of Assad because of the sudden and very unexpected total collapse of his military.

The fact that the Venezuelan military could be bought off indicates that the military was not part of any enthusiastic pro-democracy mass movement, as all the earlier rhetoric from the Venezuelan Maduro government about Bolivarian Revolution had implied. Had this rhetoric reflected the truth, then one would have expected substantial fight-back against the U.S. takeover of Venezuela’s oil even if some top generals were bought off. One would have expected the lower level military officers to be leading the fighting back. One would have expected ordinary civilian Venezuelans to be mobilized in some kind of fight back as well.

Instead, we see the Venezuelan defense minister telling Venezuelans to “maintain calmness” while Venezuela brings legal action against the United States—you know, the way Palestinians have so successfully used legal action to stop Israel from murdering them:

Is there any true, massive, resistance to the U.S. takeover in Venezuela now? I don’t know. I have not heard of it being reported. We shall see what develops in this regard.

The magnitude of resistance to the U.S. takeover of Venezuelan oil—the presence or absence of such resistance—will shed light on the extent to which there really is a large, enthusiastic pro-democracy (essentially egalitarian) movement in Venezuela, or is not. Maduro always insisted there was such a movement. Now we will find out if he was speaking the truth. I wrote earlier here why I was skeptical.

In Spain there really was such a massive egalitarian revolutionary movement, which is why it took the fascist General Franco—with support from fascist Italy and Nazi Germany and help from Stalin’s betrayal of the egalitarians—three years (1936-9) of bloody fighting to suppress it (as I wrote about here.)

Whatever the case is regarding Venezuela, we need to build a truly massive and enthusiastic and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement world wide. When we have such a movement it will be impossible for the rich to defeat it by buying off some generals.

I urge those who want to protest Trump’s latest horrible act to do something aimed explicitly at removing the rich from power: create an assembly of egalitarians in your neighborhood, like we did in Brighton. Create a new game in town to get us off the treadmill of defeat.