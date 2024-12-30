Egalitarian Health Care Is What Most People REALLY Want
Not Obama Care, not health-insurance-restricted-care, not health care controlled by a fake-democracy government and not 'health care' one buys from capitalists
Just in case you were wondering…
Egalitarian health care is not freely available to freeloaders, i.e., to people who can contribute reasonably according to ability but who refuse to do so. Thus egalitarian health care is not based on the notion that health care is the right of all, the problem with which notion is illustrated by a parable I invite you to read here and share your answer to the question it poses at the end in the comments to this post.
Egalitarian health care is free in the sense that one does not pay for it with money; but it is not free in the fundamental sense of that word, and here’s why. As the ‘Notice’ above points out, the people who get the health care without paying money for it do ALL of the work that produces the health care they receive: they produce absolutely everything that constitutes health care, from the buildings it takes place in to the food that feeds the health care physicians and nurses and orderlies, etc., to the education and shelter and clothing, etc., that those people require, and so on. The price people must ‘pay’ for this health care is to contribute reasonably according to ability.1
Egalitarian health care rewards health care providers (be they physicians or nurses or orderlies or managers of a clinic or hospital, etc.) with the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with the right to an equal chance to receive scarce things that are equitably rationed according to need. This means that nobody can get rich, i.e., own more than one needs or reasonably desires; thus there can be no Big Pharma or Big Health rich people doing things to get richer and richer rather than to make people healthy.
Egalitarian health care works because lots of people want to do the kind of work that makes other people as healthy and comfortable as possible and their motive is to derive satisfaction and fulfillment by doing this; their motive is NOT to get as rich as possible. What kind of health professional to YOU want taking care of you and your loved ones, one with the former motive or one with the latter motive?
Egalitarian health care does indeed ration health care. So does our current anti-egalitarian health care system ration health care. Health care obviously must be rationed in some fashion because a finite number of people cannot produce an infinite amount of health care (or anything else.) In our current system, health care (like other things) is rationed by making it less available to poor people. The important question is thus not whether health care should be rationed or not, but HOW and WHEN it should be rationed. As for HOW, the rationing decision should be made by genuine democracy as described here. As for WHEN, the only time society should ever tell a very sick person in need of very expensive life-saving health care, “We’re sorry, but because health care is a finite resource and because we need to devote social labor and wealth not only towards health care but also towards other important things such as education and shelter, etc., therefore we cannot provide you the health care you now need” is AFTER, not before, there has been an end to social wealth being devoted to mega-mansions and mega-yachts and private jets and entourages of personal servants (chefs, fitness pros, butlers, chauffeurs, etc.) for the very rich like this:
And Oh Yes, this too:
David Stockman, President Ronald Reagan's Director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote on March 11, 2014 about the Department of Defense budget:
"[T]he $625 billion allocated to DOD this year amounts to a colossal destruction of economic resources for no benefit whatsoever to the safety and security of the American people."
When there is no more hogging of social wealth by the very rich, then and ONLY then will it be time even to consider rationing health care by denying it to people who need it to live, on the grounds that health care is a finite resource and there are other important things that also require this finite social wealth.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to make health care egalitarian health care.
Egalitarians, being reasonable people, will no doubt count children and retired elderly and people physically or mentally or for any other reason unable to work as "working reasonably" even though they do no work, and likewise deem it "reasonable work" when people care for their own or other children or for other sick adults or attend school or apprentice programs to learn skills so as to be able to work in the future.
So sane, so pro-human, so pro-life, yet cannot happen under the heart-divorced love-rejecting corrupted anti-life God-forgetting selfish cruel and anti-human capitalist mentality that has taken hold of life on this planet and chokes humanity for the benefit of a few love-less billionaire abusers
Is it socialism? Communism? We must tread carefully these days folks.