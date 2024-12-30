Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Just in case you were wondering…

Egalitarian health care is not freely available to freeloaders, i.e., to people who can contribute reasonably according to ability but who refuse to do so. Thus egalitarian health care is not based on the notion that health care is the right of all, the problem with which notion is illustrated by a parable I invite you to read here and share your answer to the question it poses at the end in the comments to this post.

Egalitarian health care is free in the sense that one does not pay for it with money; but it is not free in the fundamental sense of that word, and here’s why. As the ‘Notice’ above points out, the people who get the health care without paying money for it do ALL of the work that produces the health care they receive: they produce absolutely everything that constitutes health care, from the buildings it takes place in to the food that feeds the health care physicians and nurses and orderlies, etc., to the education and shelter and clothing, etc., that those people require, and so on. The price people must ‘pay’ for this health care is to contribute reasonably according to ability.

Egalitarian health care rewards health care providers (be they physicians or nurses or orderlies or managers of a clinic or hospital, etc.) with the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with the right to an equal chance to receive scarce things that are equitably rationed according to need. This means that nobody can get rich, i.e., own more than one needs or reasonably desires; thus there can be no Big Pharma or Big Health rich people doing things to get richer and richer rather than to make people healthy.

Egalitarian health care works because lots of people want to do the kind of work that makes other people as healthy and comfortable as possible and their motive is to derive satisfaction and fulfillment by doing this; their motive is NOT to get as rich as possible. What kind of health professional to YOU want taking care of you and your loved ones, one with the former motive or one with the latter motive?