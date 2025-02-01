JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
Feb 1, 2025

I’m afraid you really lose me here, John. I am not able to imagine a modern society with a reasonable standard of living able to exist on a barter system, or a quasi-barter system with IOU’s designated only for certain goods or services. I see this ending up as a very complicated system filled with even more laws and regulations than we have today, and most of them difficult, if not impossible, to enforce. In my view, part of the present-day problem of “money” and its outsized influence on society’s function is that what we call money is not money at all. It is credit, and certain individuals (i.e. bank owners) are able to create credit out of thin air. This gives them extraordinary power, to the point that they are able to control all have-nots. So a very important first step to reign in that extraordinary power would be to eliminate credit as a the basis of exchange and instead relegate it to a system based on a commodity, such as a precious metal. That would at least reign in the power of the bank owners, but it would not be enough in and of itself to create an egalitarian society. It would allow modern means of exchange so that rapid exchange of goods and services, necessary for a minimal comfortable standard of living, could exist. I really think the key would be the transfer of state power from the secretive, powerful “haves”, to the open, public “have-nots” in the decentralized assemblies you have outlined and as was practiced for a short time in certain regions of 1930’s Spain. That would allow for a dynamic system of constant struggle and discussion that would be necessary in order to prevent the new imperialist class from arising. I don’t know how that would be done, exactly, but I have confidence that the working people chosen as representatives to those assemblies would find ways to do exactly that and maintain it.

Reply
Share
3 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture