Share this postJOHN SPRITZLER'S SubstackDon't Use AI!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDon't Use AI!Just don't! At least not to write stuff or "converse" with it.JOHN SPRITZLERAug 26, 20252Share this postJOHN SPRITZLER'S SubstackDon't Use AI!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareSubscribeShareLeave a commentShare JOHN SPRITZLER'S SubstackRead why here in:Why You Should Never Use AI Under Any Circumstances for Any Reason No Matter WhatMaybe that's a BIT of an exaggeration, but not much.2Share this postJOHN SPRITZLER'S SubstackDon't Use AI!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11SharePrevious
... tis a conundrum..... One thing for sure: it is here, whether we like it or not.