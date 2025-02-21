Share

Below is the full text of an article published in the Boston Globe, one of the most liberal and anti-Trump newspapers in the United States. Its publication (along with this one earlier) reflects the fact that the Biden-era nonsense about sex being on a spectrum of many sexes is finally, thank God, relegated to the trash bin of history. As for gender, a completely different matter than sex, I write about it here and here.

As for whether or not transgender people should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military forces, or whether women should be allowed to serve in combat, my answer is this: NOBODY should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military because it is a 100% anti-working-class military force that is used by the U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy to oppress working class people around the world and at home. Egalitarians have in the past and will in the future create militias in which all who wish, and are able, to serve will serve in whatever capacity they are able to do so. Read, for example, about an all-women militia in Rojava, Syria, here, and about the context for it here.

The Democratic Party promotion of absurd ideas about sex was part of a more general divide-and-rule strategy that I write about here. It entails telling people something as absurd as that 1 plus 1 equals 3 and telling people that if they don’t agree then they’re a bigot; the aim is to get about half the population agreeing (for fear of being thought a bigot) and the other half disagreeing because of common sense, with each half viewing the other as their enemy.

from the Boston Globe:

Don’t let anyone confuse you: There really are only two sexes

Trump is right about the science of sex. That doesn’t mean he’s got the right policies on gender.

By Carole Hooven Updated February 20, 2025, 3:00 a.m.

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” “‘Female’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.” Those are statements from President Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” In addition to making various declarations about sex in humans — that it is immutable, binary, and based on whether an individual produces large or small reproductive cells (eggs or sperm) — the order also set out new policies, such as limiting sex markers on federal documents to “the holder’s sex” (either “M” or “F”), removing “nonbinary” marker options like “X” on passports, and forbidding the alteration of birth certificates to reflect gender identity. For many, these words churned up dread, anger, and fear that they would lose identity-based rights and freedoms. For others, it was a relief — a return to what they saw as biological reality in federal policy. As a scientist specializing in the evolutionary biology of sex differences — researching and teaching at Harvard for over two decades, and having written a book on the subject — I’m not surprised by the strong reactions. Trump’s definition of sex is rigid and unforgiving: It’s understandable why many might long for a softer, more inclusive one. On President Biden’s first day on the job in January 2021, he, like Trump, issued a slew of executive orders. One mandated that federal agencies interpret the word “sex” in federal law to include “gender identity.” Over his presidency, Biden issued multiple policies that advocated for rights to public spaces, activities, and health care to be based on self-identified sex, rather than sex recorded at birth. This meant, for example, that transgender women and girls could compete on female sports teams, be housed with females in the military or prison, and use women’s restrooms. Perhaps these policies were kinder and gentler. As the Globe put it in a 2021 headline, “Biden offers LGBTQ protections, an ideological departure from Trump-era policy.”

Ideally, political beliefs would not bias views of scientific reality. But take a look at how the media covered the Trump administration’s new executive order. The Globe: “Trump executive order misstates facts about sex and gender, scientists say.” Time: “Trump’s ‘Biological Truth’ Executive Order Is Not Based in Biology or Truth.” The Guardian: “Most scientists now reject the idea that sex is strictly binary” and “sex is a hell of a lot more complicated than Trump’s executive order would have you believe.” NBC: “The executive order questions [transgender people’s] existence by saying the government would recognize only two unchangeable sexes: female and male.” As for Fox News: “Trump is returning sanity to the gender conversation.” Many journalists — and the experts they consult — seem unable to disentangle their politics from analysis of the relevant science. I’m a Democrat, and I have never voted for a Republican. Yet while I might have worded things in Trump’s executive order a little differently, I agree with the way this administration has defined sex. There are two and only two sexes. Sex is immutable in humans and other mammals, and it is defined by gamete size. (I’ll discuss some of the technicalities shortly.) I’d love to live in a world in which children in particular felt comfortable expressing themselves as they saw fit, regardless of whether that expression was sex-typical. To promote such a culture, we adults don’t need to pretend that sex is not a biological reality, claim that sex can be changed, or deny the natural differences between boys and girls, men and women. Instead, we should foster an environment that respects individual expression, while also acknowledging biological reality. Unfortunately, mainstream coverage has elided basic biological facts and misled the public about what sex actually is.

What’s actually on a spectrum

Some critics of the definition of sex in Trump’s executive order had a somewhat picky objection to the wording, arguing that fertilized eggs don’t “belong to a sex” at conception. Sex is determined at fertilization, when the DNA from each gamete type (sperm and egg) combines. The fetus differentiates into one sex or the other a few weeks later, when either testes or ovaries begin to develop. But that detail doesn’t undermine the central idea — that sex is defined by gamete size, sperm being the small ones and eggs being the larger ones. A single fertilized cell contains all of the genes that will determine its fetal fate of becoming male or female. If the Y chromosome is present in an embryo, “undifferentiated” gonads begin developing into testes at about six weeks. If not, ovaries will develop. At that point, sex is not just genetically programmed, it’s developing physically. A newborn baby doesn’t suddenly take on a sex at birth when its genitals are examined by the doctor. In almost every case, the fetus has been male or female, based on how its gonads have differentiated, for at least seven months. Another argument made against the definition used in Trump’s order is that if sex depends on gamete production, then people who don’t make gametes, like little boys and girls, postmenopausal women, and those with reproductive problems, would all be sexless! Well, no. The definition of “female” as “large gamete producer” should be interpreted properly. It doesn’t mean that all females currently produce large gametes. I’m not producing any but I’m still female. The definition doesn’t even imply that females ever produce large gametes. The definition only requires that an individual has traveled some distance down a developmental pathway to create a reproductive system that has the potential (or function) to produce large (rather than small) gametes. And last, we have the most common argument against the sex binary, which is that “sex is too complex and varied to be binary.” Some version of this argument is made in all the articles I cited above, with the exception of Fox News. The flaw in the argument is that it conflates traits that are associated with sex with sex itself. Here’s an example. Under the headline “Trump’s Definitions of ‘Male’ and ‘Female’ Are Nonsense Science With Staggering Ramifications,” Mother Jones published an interview with a scientist with expertise in sex and gender. The journalist begins by asking “a straightforward question: How do scientists define sex?” The scientist replies: “There is no one definition of sex. For scientists, the way you might choose to define it can and should vary based on your research question.” We learn, correctly, that chromosomes, genitals, hormone levels, and even brains don’t just come in two categories that align with what we traditionally think of as one sex category or the other. The scientist points out, for example, that some people we might think of as male have XYY or XXY sex chromosomes, which aren’t typical of either sex. The scientist also mentions that people with ovaries can have higher androgen levels than are typical of people we “might put in the sex category of female.” She leaves readers with little doubt about her view of the quality of Trump’s definition of sex: “The scientist in me is in disbelief at how stupid it is. How can you so fully misunderstand basic human biology and then legislate about it?” Critics often argue that the existence of people who have atypical sex chromosomes and/or genitalia shows that sex is not binary. These kinds of differences are often referred to as “intersex” conditions or “DSDs” (differences of sexual development). Less than 0.02 percent of the population has an intersex condition (not 2 percent, as is often cited) and about 0.3 percent of the population has a DSD. In the DSD Klinefelter syndrome, for example, males have XXY instead of XY sex chromosomes, leading to differences in testicle size, sperm quality, and limb proportions. These people are male because their Y chromosome led to the differentiation of their gonads into testes, meaning they have the potential to (and do) produce sperm. In other, exceedingly rare intersex cases, people have gonadal tissue of both sexes. Having such a condition is not the same as being transgender, which has more to do with feeling intense discomfort with the sexed features of one’s body. The more we understand about the wide variety of characteristics that can be associated with one sex or the other — like genes, genitalia, hormone levels, muscle mass, or even how individuals feel and act — the better able we will be to meet the medical, psychological, and social needs of those with rare variations. But variation in characteristics that are associated with sex does not constitute evidence for additional sexes. Nor does it mean that sex itself is somehow on a spectrum. What it instead shows is that sex-associated traits do exist on a spectrum.

