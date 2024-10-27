JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Michael Lewis Kahn
Oct 27, 2024

I want to congratulate for what I sincerely think is one of the best articles I have ever seen by any journalist. Maybe not by reporting anything new to me, but for making lesser known and forgotten concepts and knowledge put in a great presentation. Great work

Jon Olsen
Oct 28, 2024

Words from a friend in another state, in part" Jon

1. One candidate who has 34 felony convictions, a very unpopular record when it comes to nominating supreme court justices, fascist-style scapegoating of immigrants (in a country brim full of immigrants and their descendants), a crappy environmental record, keeps losing contact with reality - like that bit about immigrants eating pets all over the place, says he wants to replace Obamacare but has no clue what he's going to replace it with, makes a lot of noise about how he wants to have his political opponents arrested, etc.

2. The other candidate was basically hand picked by the major league war criminal currently in the White House after the party decided to basically not have any primary election, she says she can't think of anything in Biden's record that she would do differently as we go marching on toward World War Three, or at least sacrificing another half million Ukrainian people with all the self-centeredness of NATO and refusal to negotiate, labeling anyone who dares to question all the hypocritical foreign policy and manufactured wars as an unpatriotic traitor while censoring alternative views (while accusing the opposition of being a gang of fascists), etc. Along with the current administration's other banana-republic type behavior, like withdrawing Secret Service protection for a political rival candidate when that protection would normally be provided for a candidate of that status. (What makes this last thing even worse is a couple well known things about Kennedy's family history, compare to that last item I mentioned above about the Republican candidate)

