Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Dear lovers of justice and equality and truth and fairness,

What’s it going to be? Denial of reality and acting on the basis of wishful thinking? Or acknowledgement of reality and doing things that are effective?

Here is a bit of reality:

Many people who did not vote for Trump live in an NPR blue-state anti-Trump bubble. They wrongly believe that the vast majority of Americans oppose what Trump is now doing. They wrongly believe that if only the anti-Trump people express their anger and moral outrage loudly enough, and demonstrate in large enough numbers, then surely the Trump nightmare will end soon.

If you feel this way then all I can say is WAKE UP TO REALITY!

The ruling class has played its hand very skillfully. It has used KEY LIES (for many decades now, not just recently with Trump in office) about illegal immigration, race and Israel to gain the support of half the American have-nots for policies that oppress fellow have-nots.

The key lies that the ruling class uses to turn have-nots against other have-nots are these:

The articles of mine that are linked to in the above bullet points provide you with the facts—based on mainstream sources—that enable you to refute these lies PERSUASIVELY.

In order for the ruling class to implement the oppressive policies of the Trump administration it needs sufficient public support for those policies. The only way it can get that required support is by using the above KEY lies. The only way those lies can work is if they are not persuasively refuted. The horrible fact is that these lies are not being persuasively refuted by anybody with a substantial audience. It will take lots and lots of regular people just like YOU to refute them.

Many—very many!—Americans support the deportations of illegal immigrants, and support banning the teaching in public schools of the facts of racial discrimination in American history, and support the Israeli government despite its genocidal violence against Palestinians.

You can PERSUADE such people to change their mind! You can do it by respectfully telling them the currently censored truths that refute the lies they hear day in and day out from the mass and alternative media. I know this is true from personal experience.

But you can NOT persuade such people to change their mind if you merely scream at them, “You are wrong! You are supporting immoral policies! You are immoral!” Doing this may make you feel good, but it does absolutely nothing to help the have-nots who are being oppressed by the policies you oppose.

Which do you prefer? Feeling good but being ineffective? Or being effective by doing the hard work of learning how to be persuasive?

Your call.