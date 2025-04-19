Do You Want to Persuade People Who Support Trump's Oppressive Policies to Change Their Mind? Or Do You Just Want to Feel Good?
Here's how you can persuade people to change their mind.
Dear lovers of justice and equality and truth and fairness,
What’s it going to be? Denial of reality and acting on the basis of wishful thinking? Or acknowledgement of reality and doing things that are effective?
Here is a bit of reality:
Here’s another bit of reality:1
Many people who did not vote for Trump live in an NPR blue-state anti-Trump bubble. They wrongly believe that the vast majority of Americans oppose what Trump is now doing. They wrongly believe that if only the anti-Trump people express their anger and moral outrage loudly enough, and demonstrate in large enough numbers, then surely the Trump nightmare will end soon.
If you feel this way then all I can say is WAKE UP TO REALITY!
The ruling class has played its hand very skillfully. It has used KEY LIES (for many decades now, not just recently with Trump in office) about illegal immigration, race and Israel to gain the support of half the American have-nots for policies that oppress fellow have-nots.
The key lies that the ruling class uses to turn have-nots against other have-nots are these:
The lie that the massive influx of illegal immigrants has been caused by foreigners deciding they’d like to live in the United States where life is good rather than working to make their own nation be a good place to live.2
The lie that racial discrimination against non-whites benefits working class whites—so-called “white privilege”—and the lie that people who oppose DEI do so because they’re racists.
The lie that Zionist violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.
The articles of mine that are linked to in the above bullet points provide you with the facts—based on mainstream sources—that enable you to refute these lies PERSUASIVELY.
In order for the ruling class to implement the oppressive policies of the Trump administration it needs sufficient public support for those policies. The only way it can get that required support is by using the above KEY lies. The only way those lies can work is if they are not persuasively refuted. The horrible fact is that these lies are not being persuasively refuted by anybody with a substantial audience. It will take lots and lots of regular people just like YOU to refute them.
Many—very many!—Americans support the deportations of illegal immigrants, and support banning the teaching in public schools of the facts of racial discrimination in American history, and support the Israeli government despite its genocidal violence against Palestinians.
You can PERSUADE such people to change their mind! You can do it by respectfully telling them the currently censored truths that refute the lies they hear day in and day out from the mass and alternative media. I know this is true from personal experience.3
But you can NOT persuade such people to change their mind if you merely scream at them, “You are wrong! You are supporting immoral policies! You are immoral!” Doing this may make you feel good, but it does absolutely nothing to help the have-nots who are being oppressed by the policies you oppose.
Which do you prefer? Feeling good but being ineffective? Or being effective by doing the hard work of learning how to be persuasive?
Your call.
The NYT presents the argument against birthright citizenship, which the Supreme Court might very well endorse:
Why do so many Americans support the obviously cruel deportations?
The reason so many Americans support the obviously cruel deportations is because of these two reasons:
They are the Americans who are most aware of and angered by the very real hardships that working class American citizens experience that are caused or convincingly blamed on the MASSIVE influx of illegal immigrants. The fact is that massive illegal immigration is used by the ruling class to lower wages in industries such as agriculture and construction by making citizen workers compete against illegal immigrant workers who work for exceedingly low wages and don’t go on strike for higher wages and better working conditions and benefits because they’re afraid of being deported if they do. We hear smart-alecs say things like, “It’s not true that illegal immigrants take jobs away from American citizens since American citizens don’t even want to work picking crops.” These idiots never point out that the REASON American citizens don’t want to pick crops but will work a hard job in a unionized factory is because the pay and working conditions and benefits for the former are so terrible compared to the latter, and the reason for that is that illegal immigrants work under the threat of deportation if they try to improve pay and conditions of work and benefits in contrast to American citizens working in a factory who have—with strikes or threatened strikes—forced pay and conditions of work and benefits to be much better than for agricultural work. They support the cruel deportations because they think that is necessary in order to support their fellow have-not Americans.
They are the Americans who believe that it is wrong to break the law and that people who break the law should not be allowed to get away with it.
The important point is that these Americans would be on the same side as the Americans who oppose the deportations if the KEY FACT about the CAUSE of the massive illegal immigration in the first place were widely known, in which case the billionaires, not the illegal immigrants, would become the target of anger:
anger at the way the billionaires deliberately cause the massive influx of illegal immigrants, and
anger at the way the billionaires use the illegal immigrants to make jobs worse for ALL American workers, and
anger at the way the billionaires use the massive influx of illegal immigrants as an excuse for making American citizens do with less on the grounds that “social wealth must be diverted to house and educate and take care of the illegal immigrants,” instead of allowing all the have-nots—citizens and non-citizens alike—to have and enjoy the wealth they produce, and not letting the billionaires HOARD most of it.
My article about Israel made Jewish people I knew who were initially passionately pro-Israel do a 180 and become anti-Zionist.
When I have told people who support the deportations about how the American ruling class (both parties) for decades has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive, the were horrified and said that was terrible and turned their anger from the illegal immigrants towards our billionaire rulers.
When white parents are asked if they want a) to ban the teaching of facts about racial discrimination in American history (with the accompanying message that this discrimination benefits/benefited working class whites and that therefore white children are guilty oppressors because they are white), OR b) to have the facts about racial discrimination in American history taught with the accompanying message that this discrimination harmed, not benefited, working class whites, they choose ‘b.’