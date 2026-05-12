Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

I would have replied as follows:

“No. I do not want to kill Trump. I do, however, want to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I know for a fact that this is what the vast majority of Americans—including MAGA folks—would love to see happen. I also know that in order to remove the rich from power it will require the have-nots to use violence in self-defense or the credible threat of violence in self defense, and that when we build a sufficiently large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement we will gain the support of a critical mass of members of the military forces who will refuse orders to attack us and use their weapons to help us defend ourselves against those who would attack us.

How would YOU have answered this question?