"Do you want to kill Trump?" Is What an Undercover Pro-Trump Reporter Asked Leftists at a May Day Event. Here's How I Would Have Replied?
How would YOU have replied?
I would have replied as follows:
“No. I do not want to kill Trump.1 I do, however, want to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I know for a fact that this is what the vast majority of Americans2—including MAGA folks3—would love to see happen. I also know that in order to remove the rich from power it will require the have-nots to use violence in self-defense4 or the credible threat of violence in self defense, and that when we build a sufficiently large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement we will gain the support of a critical mass of members of the military forces who will refuse orders to attack us and use their weapons to help us defend ourselves against those who would attack us5.
How would YOU have answered this question?
The ruling class tries (for example with fake interviews by the undercover Trump supporter in the above video) to turn the public against any pro-egalitarian movement by portraying that movement as one that supports immoral violence. What makes violence be perceived by the public as immoral is if it violates the Tit-for-Tat principle that I discuss here. Assassinations of elected politicians usually (maybe not always) are perceived by the public as immoral.
See the evidence for this here.
See the evidence for this here.
Regarding violence and nonviolence, please read my “Non-Violence or Non-Cruelty?”
I discuss why this is the case in my “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”
Key here is: to not be reactionary when confronted with manipulative and coercive confrontations. Rather than reacting.... stop, pause, think....then answer. .... I might have answered , " What is your purposes in asking me this question?".... This pretty much puts a pause and re-direct... into manipulative confrontations. I use this phrase a lot... And often, the "answer" is in their bad response. But this said, I like your response !
No I don't want to "Kill Trump," I don't believe in summary executions or the death penalty at all. It would be nice to see him receive the due process of law that he has denied others and be tried for his literally thousands of crimes, but would settle for him just leaving to one of those places I was reading about, a neighborhood for deposed dictators.
What I really want to see, is the ones who put him there in the first place (an I do not mean the electorate) wake up one day broke and helpless, their digital currency not accepted anywhere in the world, their experiments with automated death brought to a crashing halt. We know their names and I do not need to repeat them again. They are the root, and the "radical" goes for the root, the "radix". Although there is considerable amounts of well researched material available, people are still falling for the clown show while the real ruling-class agenda moves steadily forward, unconcerned about any of it.