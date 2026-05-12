JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
8h

Key here is: to not be reactionary when confronted with manipulative and coercive confrontations. Rather than reacting.... stop, pause, think....then answer. .... I might have answered , " What is your purposes in asking me this question?".... This pretty much puts a pause and re-direct... into manipulative confrontations. I use this phrase a lot... And often, the "answer" is in their bad response. But this said, I like your response !

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
5h

No I don't want to "Kill Trump," I don't believe in summary executions or the death penalty at all. It would be nice to see him receive the due process of law that he has denied others and be tried for his literally thousands of crimes, but would settle for him just leaving to one of those places I was reading about, a neighborhood for deposed dictators.

What I really want to see, is the ones who put him there in the first place (an I do not mean the electorate) wake up one day broke and helpless, their digital currency not accepted anywhere in the world, their experiments with automated death brought to a crashing halt. We know their names and I do not need to repeat them again. They are the root, and the "radical" goes for the root, the "radix". Although there is considerable amounts of well researched material available, people are still falling for the clown show while the real ruling-class agenda moves steadily forward, unconcerned about any of it.

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