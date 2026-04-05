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When egalitarians like the wonderful man shown above rule society, and not the rich anti-egalitarians, then the sovereign (no higher authority) law-making power in any community is the local assembly of egalitarians at which anti-egalitarians are not allowed to participate but all egalitarians who live or work in the community are. This is what genuine democracy is.

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