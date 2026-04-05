Do You Know What It Feels Like to Participate, As An Equal With Fellow Egalitarians, In Making the ONLY Laws that Everybody In Your Community Must Obey? Read This Account to See What It's Like.
Here is an eyewitness account of a meeting around 1937 in Spain of a SOVEREIGN assembly of egalitarians--genuine democracy: something we don't have yet.
When egalitarians like the wonderful man shown above rule society, and not the rich anti-egalitarians, then the sovereign (no higher authority) law-making power in any community is the local assembly of egalitarians at which anti-egalitarians are not allowed to participate but all egalitarians who live or work in the community are. This is what genuine democracy is.
Click here to read what begins with this paragraph:
Below is an eyewitness account, by Gaston Leval, of a local assembly meeting in the rural village of Tamarite de Litera, in the province of Huesca, in the Aragon region of Spain during the Spanish Revolution (1936-9). Egalitarian ideas (known as anarchist ideas in Spain at this time) essentially the same as what PDRBoston advocates were implemented as people saw fit throughout about a quarter of Spain. This description of a local assembly meeting is excerpted from Leval's 365 page book, Collectives in the Spanish Revolution, published by Freedom Press, London, 1975.