Hi my 49 neighbors,

One of you recently told me how afraid he and his co-workers were of being picked up by ICE and deported to God knows where, never to be heard from again. There is a reign of terror happening now. Even people who are American citizens but whose skin color or accent is not officially approved live in fear that they can be seized by ICE and never heard from again.

You can do something to stop these cruel ICE deportations, or at least get the ball rolling to eventually stop them. Here's how.

Tell people--family relatives, friends, neighbors, co-workers--the truth that I write about in detail here about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. The truth is that U.S. billionaires for decades have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to FORCE poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.

The rich censor this truth. And by censoring this truth the rich (including the ones who pretend to oppose the deportations) are able to make about half of Americans wrongly believe that the cruel deportations are morally right and proper. I explain how this works here.

It is only by censoring this truth that Trump is able to get away with the cruel deportations. The most important thing you can do to stop the deportations is to tell people this truth, while also--of course!--doing whatever else you can to personally help people you know who are living in fear of ICE.

What do you think?

Please feel free to forward this email to others.

All the best,

--John